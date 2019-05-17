Mobilized together against LGBT-phobia

The fight against LGBT-phobia is 365 days a year

This campaign is one of the many initiatives carried out throughout the region with the implementation of actions in favor of respect for diversity.

For example, reception and security agents are trained to deal with situations of incivility, whatever form they take, and to intervene to protect passengers.

RATP and SNCF have trained their operational teams in the challenges of diversity and non-discrimination in a fun and educational way.

Île-de-France Mobilités, as the organising authority for sustainable mobility, is committed to relaying and financing the campaign to combat homophobia and transphobia throughout the Île-de-France transport network.