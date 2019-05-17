Mobilized together against LGBT-phobia
A real public space, public transport in the Ile-de-France region accounts for more than 9 million daily trips.
On May 17, 2025, it was the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region, the RATP and SNCF are joining forces to remind everyone of the importance of respect for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation.
Transport is open to all and must remain a space of freedom allowing everyone to travel without fear.
The fight against LGBT-phobia is 365 days a year
This campaign is one of the many initiatives carried out throughout the region with the implementation of actions in favor of respect for diversity.
For example, reception and security agents are trained to deal with situations of incivility, whatever form they take, and to intervene to protect passengers.
RATP and SNCF have trained their operational teams in the challenges of diversity and non-discrimination in a fun and educational way.
Île-de-France Mobilités, as the organising authority for sustainable mobility, is committed to relaying and financing the campaign to combat homophobia and transphobia throughout the Île-de-France transport network.
The region, a committed player in the fight against homophie
These actions support the measures put in place by the Region to combat homophobia and all forms of discrimination:
- support for associations, with a call for projects to support associations committed to the fight against homophobia, such as SOS Homophobie, Ravad (The Assistance Network for Victims of Aggression and Discrimination) or Le Refuge, which welcomes young people who are isolated and rejected by their families following the announcement of their homosexuality;
- support for events, such as the Pride March, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019;
- raising awareness among young people, in particular with the Regional Centre for Information and Prevention of AIDS and for Youth Health, which offers a selection of tools to address homosexuality and prevent homophobia among more than 120,000 teenagers in the Ile-de-France region.
Did you know?
Île-de-France is the first region in France to sign the charter of the association l'Autre Cercle, which sets out the best practices to be adopted in the fight against homophobia, and, more broadly, discrimination related to sexual orientation.
Support for associations and events, raising awareness among young people, discover in detail the action of the Solidarity Region in the fight against homophobia and transphobia :
Concrete means available to all to act
Our emergency number, 3117
If you are a victim or witness of a situation that poses a risk to your safety or that of other travellers, call the alert number 3117 or send an SMS to 31177, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Presence of call terminals and agents
Among the reporting tools, there are also call terminals and agents present in all stations and stations.
The Île-de-France Region, Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP and SNCF Transilien remind you that it is important to report an attack quickly, to bring the facts committed to the attention of the police and to file a complaint with the police. This can help to stop this type of act.