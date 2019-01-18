3117: victim or witness of harassment? Alert

To stop an abuser, you need courage or a phone

If you are a victim or witness of an assault, of harassment, including sexual harassment in transport, there are not 36 solutions, there are 5 :

31 17 : call 3117 31 17 7 : send an SOS with a simple SMS to 31 17 7. 31 17 Alert, the app : Raise the alarm discreetly with this mobile app available for iOS and Android Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app : press the "31 17" button accessible from the app's home page Call terminal : in SNCF stations or RATP stations, call terminals are always available and also give you the possibility to launch an alert

Whichever option you choose, an operator will be there to answer you, notify security forces or emergency services and guide you on what to do, 24/7.

Sexual harassment is a crime

It is important to report an assault quickly and to bring the facts committed to the attention of the police. Sexual harassment is punishable by the Penal Code and those guilty are liable to imprisonment.