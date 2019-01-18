3117: victim or witness of harassment? Alert
To stop an abuser, you need courage or a phone
If you are a victim or witness of an assault, of harassment, including sexual harassment in transport, there are not 36 solutions, there are 5 :
- 31 17 : call 3117
- 31 17 7 : send an SOS with a simple SMS to 31 17 7.
- 31 17 Alert, the app : Raise the alarm discreetly with this mobile app available for iOS and Android
- Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app : press the "31 17" button accessible from the app's home page
- Call terminal : in SNCF stations or RATP stations, call terminals are always available and also give you the possibility to launch an alert
Whichever option you choose, an operator will be there to answer you, notify security forces or emergency services and guide you on what to do, 24/7.
Sexual harassment is a crime
It is important to report an assault quickly and to bring the facts committed to the attention of the police. Sexual harassment is punishable by the Penal Code and those guilty are liable to imprisonment.
Alert services in transport in Île-de-France
Concrete means to fight against harassment and incivility in transport in Île-de-France
Since 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités has been investing heavily to improve safety in public transport.
In five years, more than 1000 additional security personnel have been deployed to guarantee the safety of your journeys, i.e. a total of more than 4,000 agents currently present throughout the network.
By 2027, there will be 5,000.
Through their reassuring and deterrent presence, these agents contribute to improving your peace of mind on a daily basis.
Video protection of your transport: 80,000 cameras present on the Ile-de-France network
In addition to these staff, there is video protection with, since 2022, nearly 100% of stations and stations, buses, trains, RER and tram covered by the 80,000 cameras installed throughout the network.
On-demand descent from 10 p.m. is a reality everywhere in Île-de-France
Are you apprehensive about walking alone at night? Île-de-France Mobilités offers the on-demand descent service, everywhere in Île-de-France.
What is it? The possibility of simply asking your driver to drop you off as close as possible to your home, between two bus stops.