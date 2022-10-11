Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to ever safer transport
Enabling everyone to travel with confidence, at any time, is a priority for Île-de-France Mobilités.
Each year, 300 million euros are invested to ensure safety in public transport in the Ile-de-France region.
Video surveillance, reinforcement of teams, on-demand descent after 10 p.m., alert number, coordination center... Discover all the initiatives to guarantee your safety in Ile-de-France transport.
More and more human resources
1000 additional agents by 2027
More than 3,000 prevention and security agents are deployed on the Île-de-France Mobilités public transport network.
On the platforms, in stations, in stations and in rolling stock: patrols from the RATP, the SNCF, but also private security teams and mediators, ensure the safety of users every day, in addition to the national police and gendarmerie forces. By 2027, there will be 5,000, thanks to the recruitment of 1000 new staff.
Through their reassuring and deterrent presence, these agents contribute to improving your peace of mind on a daily basis.
Creation of a regional transport brigade
Created in the spring of 2024, the Regional Transport Brigade is a patrol of 50 officers (there will be a hundred by the end of 2024) whose mission is to fight against drug dealing and street vending on public transport.
50 canine security teams to react in the event of abandoned luggage
These teams, made up of dogs and their handlers, ensure safety, remove doubts in the event of objects being abandoned in trains and stations and improve punctuality by reducing intervention times.
Security Operational Coordination Center: Collaborating to Gain Efficiency
Inaugurated in July 2022, the CCOS plays an important role in coordinating security actions on the network.
Connected to field agents and real-time images from the network's 80,000 surveillance cameras, this next-generation coordination center is located in the heart of the Paris Police Prefecture.
It brings together, 7 days a week and 24 hours a day, agents from the SNCF, the RATP and the police under the authority of the Prefect of Police, in order to better organise field missions and effectively guarantee the safety of the transport network.
80,000 video surveillance cameras to guarantee security in transport
While human resources are essential to ensure security in transport, video protection is an additional asset.
Today, nearly 100% of trains, RER, buses and trams are video-protected thanks to no less than 80,000 cameras deployed throughout the network.
Modern transport to improve the feeling of security
And because in transport, we feel safer in clean, well-lit spaces and in "open" trains that allow us to move easily from one car to another, Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners act on a daily basis to maintain, renovate and replace rolling stock and infrastructure for a more soothing transport experience.
3117: the number to alert in case of emergency
Are you a victim or witness of an assault of harassment, including sexual harassment?
Five solutions to help you, 24/7:
- Call : call 3117
- SMS : Send a message to 31177
- Île-de-France Mobilités app: report the facts by pressing the 3117 button on the home screen of your app
- Call terminal in station or station : in SNCF station or RATP station, call terminals are always available and also give you the possibility to launch an alert
Whichever option you choose, a trained agent will be there to answer you, notify the security forces or emergency services and guide you on what to do 24/7.
On-demand boarding on the buses from 10 p.m.
Ask your driver to drop you off between two bus stops to get you closer to your destination, after 10 p.m.? It's possible everywhere in Île-de-France.