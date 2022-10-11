Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to ever safer transport

1000 additional agents by 2027

More than 3,000 prevention and security agents are deployed on the Île-de-France Mobilités public transport network.

On the platforms, in stations, in stations and in rolling stock: patrols from the RATP, the SNCF, but also private security teams and mediators, ensure the safety of users every day, in addition to the national police and gendarmerie forces. By 2027, there will be 5,000, thanks to the recruitment of 1000 new staff.

Through their reassuring and deterrent presence, these agents contribute to improving your peace of mind on a daily basis.

Creation of a regional transport brigade

Created in the spring of 2024, the Regional Transport Brigade is a patrol of 50 officers (there will be a hundred by the end of 2024) whose mission is to fight against drug dealing and street vending on public transport.

50 canine security teams to react in the event of abandoned luggage

These teams, made up of dogs and their handlers, ensure safety, remove doubts in the event of objects being abandoned in trains and stations and improve punctuality by reducing intervention times.