Heatwave: more comfort for your journeys every summer

By 2035, all metro trains will have been replaced by Île-de-France Mobilités and will be equipped with refrigerated ventilation systems.

In the meantime, the renewal of the equipment continues, today: 50% of the metros in circulation are equipped with refrigerated ventilation.

Between 2025 and 2033: 8 lines will be equipped with a modern and air-conditioned metro

From 2025, the first trains of the brand new "rail" metro, the MF19, will gradually arrive on lines 3, 3 bis, 7, 7 bis, 8, 10, 12 and 13, starting with line 10.