Heatwave: more comfort for your journeys every summer
New, sustainable and... Air conditioned?
New or renovated trains, buses, trams and metros, designed to better respect the environment and increase the comfort of passengers? This is the ambition of Île-de-France Mobilités.
Comfort, also climatic, which requires the generalization of air conditioning and refrigerated ventilation systems throughout the Ile-de-France network.
Air conditioning in your trains and RER, where do we stand?
In June 2025: 2/3 of trains and RER trains are already equipped with air conditioning or ventilation.
Metros: they will all be equipped with refrigerated ventilation in 2035
By 2035, all metro trains will have been replaced by Île-de-France Mobilités and will be equipped with refrigerated ventilation systems.
In the meantime, the renewal of the equipment continues, today: 50% of the metros in circulation are equipped with refrigerated ventilation.
Between 2025 and 2033: 8 lines will be equipped with a modern and air-conditioned metro
From 2025, the first trains of the brand new "rail" metro, the MF19, will gradually arrive on lines 3, 3 bis, 7, 7 bis, 8, 10, 12 and 13, starting with line 10.
Why did you choose refrigerated ventilation for all metros in Île-de-France?
On some lines, installing real air conditioning is not possible: the tunnels are too narrow, which could overheat the air and block traffic.
Faced with these constraints, Île-de-France Mobilités has chosen a more suitable solution: refrigerated ventilation. Less powerful than a conventional air conditioner, but more compatible with the infrastructure, it still cools the atmosphere on board.
100% air-conditioned trams in Île-de-France
All tram lines and tram-trains (these famous trams that can run both in the city and on railway lines) are air-conditioned in Île-de-France.
Ever fresher buses and coaches
Today, 60% of the Ile-de-France bus and coach fleet has air conditioning.
This percentage is set to change with the massive renewal of equipment undertaken by Île-de-France Mobilités.
High temperatures: the right reflexes to adopt in transport
1. Water! Carry a bottle or flask filled with water. And drink regularly.
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app, find all the water fountains in Paris on the interactive map.
- Here, locate all the nearby drinking water points around you.
- Did you know? 140 water fountains are deployed in all Île-de-France Mobilités stations and stations.
2. Shade. Are you waiting for the bus, the tram?
Stay in the shade (or bring a hat, a parasol).
On the Île-de-France de demain website, you will find a list of places to stay cool in Paris and its Region and access climate shelters near you.
3. Air-conditioned vehicle? Keep the freshness inside.
Don't open windows, keep cool inside