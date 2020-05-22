Interactive map: new cycle paths for a deconfinement by bike

Thus, to encourage the use of bicycles by Ile-de-France residents following the end of lockdown, temporary cycle paths have been set up. While some of these paths were able to be used by cyclists from 11 May, this network will be deployed more widely from 18 May with nearly 50 kilometres of additional paths, then nearly 150 kilometres in June. More than a temporary measure, this measure also has the role of laying the groundwork for a more massive and sustainable development of the use of bicycles in Île-de-France.

To help you pedal safely, an interactive map is now available on the Smart Services website of the Île-de-France Region. The latter will allow you to find permanent and temporary cycling facilities for as well as many other services (repairers, bicycle parking, etc.).