Photo contest: what does your suburb look like?
We had already told you about Banlieues Chéries, the exhibition that "reframes the clichés about the suburbs" until August 17, 2025 at the Museum of the History of Immigration (Metro line 8 or Tram T3, Porte Dorée station).
Today, we are offering you the chance to win tickets to discover it!
Take part in the photo contest and try to win 10 × 2 tickets
As a partner of the exhibition, Île-de-France Mobilités is offering 10 × 2 seats to lovers of their region who will be able to capture moments of life in the Ile-de-France suburbs during their daily journeys by public transport.
By participating in the competition, you are not only trying your luck to get to the exhibition:you are highlighting the richness of the landscapes in Île-de-France, the beauty of your neighborhood and the diversity of the territories that make up the suburbs of the Ile-de-France region today.
Show us your own corner, the one you love, the one that deserves to be seen differently.
Banlieues Chéries contest: you have until July 3 to participate
To participate and try to win tickets, it's very simple.
How to participate in the photo contest?
A few instructions must be followed:
- The photo must include an identifiable public transport element (stop, station, station or any Île-de-France Mobilités transport).
- Please avoid identifiable faces to respect image rights (or blur them if necessary).
- Send your photo before July 3, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. via this form: https://tally.so/r/3ErxrL
When will the winners of the contest be announced?
Winners will be selected on Friday, July 7, 2025. They will receive their tickets by post in the following days.
So, get your devices ready! Let us discover your beloved suburb.