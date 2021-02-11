Board of Directors meeting of 11 February 2021
At its meeting on 11 February, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités voted on a series of very concrete measures to improve the quality of your journeys in the region. Offer, equipment, accessibility: we tell you everything!
Reinforcement of the offer and reliability of your train lines
On the RER D (from December 2021)
- 3 JULO trains will be extended in the evening between Juvisy and Corbeil-Essonnes serving the stations of Ris-Orangis, Grand Bourg, Evry Val-de-Seine with departures at 7:40 p.m., 8:10 p.m. and 9:25 p.m.
- A new offer will be created for direct connections between Paris and the stations of the Seine Valley
On the RER C
- Increase in the offer in the Vallée de l'Orge during the morning peak period with 3 additional trains from Brétigny > Paris Austerlitz at 07:29, 07:44 and 07:59
- Extension of the evening peak period on the Dourdan and Étampes branches and reinforcement of the service to the Vallée de l'Orge by creating a BALI train from Montigny to Brétigny
- Extension of the peak period in the Bièvre Valley with the creation of 2 new trains in the Versailles > Massy direction
Night bus reinforcement:
- Reinforcement of the N143 and N150 lines
Improved reliability of P&E lines
Because the reliability of your lines is a priority, new measures have been voted to improve your journeys on lines P and E: reinforced breakdown team, temporary garages, repair of trains at weekends and better monitoring of incidents and the maintenance plan.
New trains for metro lines 6 and 11
- Line 6: deployment of 47 MP89CC 5-car trains . These are the trains that are currently running on line 4.
- Line 11: acquisition of 19 5-car #MP14 trains . Modern and comfortable trains that will improve the daily journeys of Ile-de-France residents.
- RER B: ALSTOM and CAF ordered to honour the contract for the delivery of the 146 RER B trains. The Board of Directors unanimously demands that ALSTOM and CAF honour without delay the contract for the supply of MI20 rolling stock notified by the RATP-SNCF Voyageurs Group, which has accepted the offer submitted by BOMBARDIER-CAF. Île-de-France Mobilités mandates RATP and SNCF to take any action before the competent courts in the event of non-performance of the contract by one of the signatory companies of the said contract.
Cleaner transport in Île-de-France
Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing the energy transition of buses and is voting to acquire more than 1000 new electric and NGV buses but also to finance the conversion of bus depots.
In addition, the board of directors voted to create 178 Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking spaces (132 in lockers and 46 in free access) in the Malakoff and Châtillon-Montrouge stations.
Carpooling encouraged
Île-de-France Mobilités encourages carpooling with two strong measures:
· Free ride* for passengers with an annual and monthly Navigo pass and Imagine R subscribers
· A bonus of up to 3 euros** per passenger transported for drivers
A more accessible network
Because enabling everyone's mobility is at the heart of Île-de-France Mobilités' missions, the Board of Directors voted to gradually harmonise the PAM service by 2022. At the heart of this decision is a greater requirement for internal regulations, passenger information and punctuality: a single booking centre, a single tariff, for the same service, accessible to all, under the same conditions throughout our region.
Île-de-France Mobilités, in association with the SNCF, will also begin modernisation work (reception, lighting, pedestrian path) in 7 additional stations: Herblay sur Seine, Franconville, Le Plessis Bouchard, Maisons-Alfort-Alfortville, Louvres, Verrière multimodal interchange hub (78), Saint-Denis – Stade-de-France station hub and Antony.
Île-de-France Mobilités is also launching the financing of the renovation and installation of escalators and elevators in 7 stations:
· Installation of new escalators in the stations of Saint-Cloud, Pont Cardinet, Grigny, Haussmann Saint-Lazare and Magenta
· Installation of new lifts in the stations of Nogent-le-Perreux and Bibliothèque François Mitterrand
Île-de-France Mobilités will also make 100 additional bus stops accessible. With 500 bus lines and 13,650 stops already made accessible, inclusive mobility continues to advance in Île-de-France
Finally, the Board of Directors voted for a price reduction for Civic Service volunteers.
* Within the limit of 2 trips of 30 km maximum per day
** An allowance of €1.50 / passenger up to 15 km then €0.10 / km beyond that with a ceiling of €3 / passenger