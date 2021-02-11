Board of Directors meeting of 11 February 2021

At its meeting on 11 February, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités voted on a series of very concrete measures to improve the quality of your journeys in the region. Offer, equipment, accessibility: we tell you everything!

Reinforcement of the offer and reliability of your train lines

On the RER D (from December 2021)

3 JULO trains will be extended in the evening between Juvisy and Corbeil-Essonnes serving the stations of Ris-Orangis, Grand Bourg, Evry Val-de-Seine with departures at 7:40 p.m., 8:10 p.m. and 9:25 p.m.

A new offer will be created for direct connections between Paris and the stations of the Seine Valley

On the RER C

Increase in the offer in the Vallée de l'Orge during the morning peak period with 3 additional trains from Brétigny > Paris Austerlitz at 07:29, 07:44 and 07:59

Extension of the evening peak period on the Dourdan and Étampes branches and reinforcement of the service to the Vallée de l'Orge by creating a BALI train from Montigny to Brétigny

Extension of the peak period in the Bièvre Valley with the creation of 2 new trains in the Versailles > Massy direction

Night bus reinforcement:

Reinforcement of the N143 and N150 lines

Improved reliability of P&E lines

Because the reliability of your lines is a priority, new measures have been voted to improve your journeys on lines P and E: reinforced breakdown team, temporary garages, repair of trains at weekends and better monitoring of incidents and the maintenance plan.