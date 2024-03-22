Behind the scenes of the signage for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Rosa Parks dresses in the colours of the Paris 2024 Games

Rose of happiness! The exclusive signage for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games has just been unveiled at the Rosa Parks train station (Paris 19th).

During the Paris 2024 Games, this RER E station will serve the Arena Porte de la Chapelle (site of Badminton and Rhythmic Gymnastics during the Olympic Games, Para Badminton and Para Weightlifting during the Paralympic Games) and the Parc de la Villette (which will host Club France and the Parc des Nations). A good reason to serve as a setting for the presentation of the signage for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

By 24 July, this signage will be installed in a hundred or so stations in the Île-de-France region, so, in the meantime, we asked Camille Yvinec, Deputy Director of Games Identity, to tell us how it was designed.