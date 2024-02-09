File
Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
It was a great honour - and a great joy - for Île-de-France Mobilités to be an official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Transporting the world on the occasion of the biggest sporting event on the planet: it is difficult to find a mission that better illustrates the daily commitment of the Ile-de-France transport agents.
The official app for all your travels
Transport Public Paris 2024 was the all-in-one multilingual app that made it easier for spectators to travel throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games with:
- A route planner
- Traffic information
- Optimised routes
- Transport tickets
10 free shuttle lines to access the most remote competition sites
During the Paris 2024 Games, spectators were able to access the competition venues furthest from the train stations with one of the 10 free shuttle lines available in Île-de-France!
Joining the Paris 2024 Games venues
A directory of transport plans had been made available to spectators to reach the various Paris 2024 sites
During the Paris 2024 Games, a dedicated map made it easy to locate the competition and celebration venues, as well as the lines mobilised in the Île-de-France region.
Minibuses adapted for spectators in wheelchairs
- A fleet of 100% accessible minibuses
- A service available by reservation on a dedicated platform for the duration of the Paris 2024 Games
- Journeys from major Parisian train stations to all competition venues
A network of bike lanes to the competition venues
Did you know? 415 km of cycle paths connected the various Olympic and Paralympic venues. A good way to enjoy the Paris 2024 Games without worrying about traffic!
During the Paris 2024 Games, Île-de-France hosted:
