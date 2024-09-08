File
Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
The "Paris 2024" pass
The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are coming soon. And to make life easier for spectators, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a specific pass, the "Paris 2024" pass.
What are the advantages? How much does it cost? Everything you need to know, on this page.
A convenient pass to move around at will
Usable only from July 20 to September 8, 2024, the "Paris 2024" pass is unlimited access:
- in Paris and its region,
- to all competition venues located in Paris and its region,
- at the two Ile-de-France airports (Orly and Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle).
Careful
- You cannot travel by RER or train outside Paris with T+ tickets.
- Your Paris 2024 Pass is personal, 1 pass = 1 person!
How much does the "Paris 2024" pass cost?
- 16 euros/day : for unlimited travel
- Decreasing: the more days you buy, the cheaper you pay per day.
Where to buy the "Paris 2024" pass?
- Digitally available on the official Paris 2024 Public Transport app
- Dematerialized on the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- On our website in physical pass format. Reception is done at your home by post*
- To be loaded at the station on a Navigo Easy pass (from 20/07)
*To make sure you receive your Paris 2024 pass on time, order it before the end of June for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and before the end of July for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
Professionals: get passes for your teams and clients
Do you want your teams and customers to benefit from the Paris 2024 Games? With our dedicated service, get your "Paris 2024" passes in bundles and online.
Why a specific pass for the Paris 2024 Games?
A single pass, unlimited journeys and no waiting in the resort: the "Paris 2024" pass is a solution designed to simplify the lives of spectators at an advantageous price.
Already have a subscription? For you, nothing changes!
Like 5 million Ile-de-France residents, do you have a Navigo Annual, Navigo Monthly, Navigo Senior, Amethyst or imagine R subscription?
So for you, nothing changes during the Paris 2024 Games!
You don't have to do anything, continue to circulate with your usual subscription, where you want, when you want.