"Paris 2024" pass: a practical package to get around during the Paris 2024 Games
Why a specific package for the Paris 2024 Games?
With a flow of spectators of up to 500,000 people per day for a day of Olympic competition, hosting the Paris 2024 Games required a practical and simplified offer to:
- To facilitate travel and simplify the travel experience for tourists, who are not used to the many transport tickets on the Ile-de-France network and the various regional fare zones.
- To improve traffic flow and limit queues by offering a practical and dematerialised solution to be purchased in advance, to reduce the number of people going to the terminals and waiting times at the station, which congest traffic.
The "Paris 2024" pass, how does it work?
Easy to use, economical and complete, the "Paris 2024"* pass is a 16 euros/day package that allows you to travel unlimitedly, anywhere in Île-de-France.
Its little extra? The more days you take, the lower the price per day.
Careful
Your Paris 2024 Pass is personal, 1 pass = 1 person!
Price 1 day: 16 euros, 2 days: 30 euros, 3 days: 42 euros, 4 days: 52 euros, 7 days: 70 euros, 14 days: 140 euros.
What are the advantages of the "Paris 2024" pass?
- Full: the "Paris 2024" pass gives access to all Olympic and Paralympic competition venues in Île-de-France, as well as to the two airports (Orly and Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle).
- Dematerialised: the pass will be available on different channels : the Île-de-France Mobilités app, the app dedicated to transport during the Paris 2024 Games (available in spring 2024) or to be booked in advance on the Île-de-France Mobilités website (order and home delivery, the pass will be loaded onto a physical Navigo Easy pass).
- Practical: you can buy your tickets in advance, avoid queues and save time.
*The unused Paris 2024 pass, loaded on a Navigo Easy or in dematerialized form, is neither modifiable, exchangeable nor refundable.
**At ticket comparison, the daily transport ticket in London in 2023 was 23 euros/day