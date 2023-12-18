"Paris 2024" pass: a practical package to get around during the Paris 2024 Games

The "Paris 2024" pass, how does it work?

Easy to use, economical and complete, the "Paris 2024"* pass is a 16 euros/day package that allows you to travel unlimitedly, anywhere in Île-de-France.

Its little extra? The more days you take, the lower the price per day.

Careful

Your Paris 2024 Pass is personal, 1 pass = 1 person!