Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
With the multilingual "Paris 2024 Public Transport" app, you can easily travel to all the Paris 2024 sites:
- Calculate your route now to reach the sites of Paris 2024
- Receive personalized traffic information on your favorite sites
- Buy your transport tickets electronically (from June)
- On the day, check your route with the real-time route planner
Optimize your travels, choose the "Paris 2024 Route"
The route planner in your Paris 2024 Public Transport app is updated in real time with personalized trips.
To ensure a good distribution of passengers and limit waiting times: choose the "Paris 2024 Journey" in pink, in the route planner of your app.
Customize your app and simplify your journeys
Bookmark your favorite Paris 2024 sites, activate notifications and receive real-time traffic information to optimize your trips.
Buy your ticket on the app
For the Paris 2024 Games, buy your "Paris 2024" pass, the day pass that allows you to travel unlimitedly, directly on the app.
Paris 2024 Public Transport app: count down
The Paris 2024 Games are just around the corner, start the countdown with us and make the most of your app to make your life easier:
- From today: add Paris 2024 sites to your favorites, receive real-time traffic information, anticipate your trips for the big day, consult the access maps to the Paris 2024 sites and buy your Paris 2024 pass.
- From 26 July: let's go for the party: every day, remember to check your route with the route planner updated in real time