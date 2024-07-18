5 tips to make your travel easier during the Paris 2024 Games with the Paris 2024 Public Transport app
A total of 25 competition venues, more than 1000 sports sessions and cultural and festive events to attend throughout the Region: experiencing the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games also means walking through the Île-de-France region to enjoy the party.
And to make your journeys a simple formality, Île-de-France Mobilités has developed Transport Public Paris 2024, an all-in-one app (available on Google Play and Apple Store) to facilitate your journeys.
Ready, set, download! We explain to you, in five practical tips, how to use the app to simplify your life.
Tip 1: Fill in your traveler profile to adapt your itineraries
In the route finder, write your place of departure and destination. Once the search is launched, click on the icon at the top right, and fill in your traveler profile.
Walking speed, walker with difficulty, wheelchair traveller, speed on a bike, types of transport you want to take... The app adapts your journey to your needs!
Tip 2: Buy the Paris 2024 Pass from your app
You may have already heard of it, the Paris 2024 Pass is the transport ticket designed for spectators of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
It allows unlimited travel and gives access to the entire Île-de-France, as well as to the two airports in the Paris region, Roissy and Orly.
Our advice? If you want to buy it, do it electronically on the application and avoid waiting at the station.
Careful
The Paris 2024 Pass is valid from midnight on the day your first ride is validated until midnight on the last day.
How do I buy the pass?
There are two options available to you. From the home screen, click on the "Purchase" section at the bottom of the screen:
- Click on "On my phone" or "On my iPhone",buy your ticket and validate directly with your phone
- Please note : to validate with your phone, it is necessary to have an Android model with at least the Android 8 version and, for iPhone users, at least an iPhone XS, XR or iPhone SE 2 with iOS 17.5 or higher.
- Click on "On my Navigo Pass", buy your Paris 2024 pass and load it onto a Navigo Easy Pass (available by mail order purchase or at the station and station) from your phone
Careful
If you have loaded several transport tickets on your phone or on your Navigo Easy pass in addition to the Paris 2024 Pass: from 20 July, the Paris 2024 pass will be validated in priority over your other transport tickets on your phone or your Navigo Easy pass.
Other transport tickets are also available for purchase on the Paris 2024 Public Transport app:
- the T+ ticket (please notethat T+ tickets do not work outside of Paris. Favor the Paris Pass 2024 to go to a competition site outside Paris)
- the OrlyBus ticket
- the RoissyBus ticket
Not sure which ticket to choose? Calculate your route in the app, it will tell you the best ticket for your journey.
Tip n°3: Follow the "Trajets Paris 2024"
Are you planning ahead and have already calculated all the routes before your arrival? Or do you know Paris like the back of your hand and don't plan to open your route planner during the Paris 2024 Games?
Our advice?
On D-Day , systematically check your route on the Paris 2024 Public Transport app, before taking public transport.
Why should I check my routes on the app before I go?
Depending on the traffic and the different events, the best route is not necessarily the one you would have thought of.
To avoid unpleasant surprises, trust the "Trajet Paris 2024" highlighted in pink in your app.
Tip 4: Bookmark your competition and celebration venues
Are you planning to attend a competition at the Arena Bercy? At the Invalides or at the Golf National? Bookmark the competition and celebration sites you are going to and receive personalized traffic information on the Paris 2024 Public Transport app.
How do I bookmark competition and celebration venues on my Paris 2024 Public Transport app?
From the app's home screen:
- Click on the "My Paris 2024 sites" section
- Scroll down the list and tap on the star icon to the right of the site name, to bookmark the one you want.
Tip 5: Take a look at the access maps of your favorite sites
One last good deal?
By clicking on a competition site in the "My Paris 2024 sites" section, you have access to a downloadable access map of the site and additional information on the venue and the events that take place there.
Practical, especially when there are several entrance halls, several exit doors or spaces for competition and celebration within the same place.