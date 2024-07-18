5 tips to make your travel easier during the Paris 2024 Games with the Paris 2024 Public Transport app

You may have already heard of it, the Paris 2024 Pass is the transport ticket designed for spectators of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It allows unlimited travel and gives access to the entire Île-de-France, as well as to the two airports in the Paris region, Roissy and Orly.

Our advice? If you want to buy it, do it electronically on the application and avoid waiting at the station.

Careful

The Paris 2024 Pass is valid from midnight on the day your first ride is validated until midnight on the last day.