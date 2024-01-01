File
On the way to competitions
Explore Île-de-France by public transport during the Paris 2024 Games
Paris 2024: discoveries and walks on the way to the competition venues
What if, on your way to the competition venues, equipped with your Paris 2024 passes which give you unlimited access to the whole of Île-de-France, you took the opportunity to picnic in a pretty park nearby, visit a historic town or a castle, a resort away?
Discover all our ideas to make the most of the Paris region, throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
- 75 - Paris : Roland Garros Stadium, Eiffel Tower Stadium, Paris Sud Arena, Grand Palais, Bercy Arena
- 77 - Seine et Marne : Nautical Stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne
- 78 - Yvelines : Palace of Versailles, Colline d'Élancourt, Le Golf National, BMX Stadium, National Velodrome
- 92 - Hauts-de-Seine : Paris La Défense Arena, Roland Garros Stadium, Yves-du-Manoir Stadium
- 93 - Seine-Saint-Denis : Paris Nord Arena, Aquatic Centre, La Courneuve, Georges Valbon Park, Le Bourget climbing site, Stade de France, Clichy-sous-Bois
Want + inspiration to explore the Île-de-France region during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games?
Pick up the best ideas for walks and discoveries within reach of Passe Paris 2024 on the following websites and apps:
- VisitParisRegion, the official website to discover the Paris Île-de-France Region
- #cpasloinentrain, the website (and the app and Instagram) of SNCF Transilien for discoveries of the Ile-de-France region within train distance
- Enlarge Your Paris, because the Paris region is not limited to Paris - a media outlet entirely dedicated to exploring the French capital region
- Helloways, for lovers of hiking accessible by public transport