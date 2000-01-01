On the way to competitions

On the way to Paris La Défense Arena, take a step further: a park designed as a real postcard setting awaits you.

An immersion in aquatic nature, with many pontoons, a stone's throw from the towers of La Défense.

Picnic tables, zip lines for the little ones and street workout equipment: everything you need to take a deep breath of fresh air before vibrating at La Défense Arena.

RER A, Nanterre Ville stop, 20 minutes walk from the station