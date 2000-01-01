File
On the way to competitions
Explore Île-de-France by public transport during the Paris 2024 Games
On the way to Paris La Défense Arena
Aquatic nature at the foot of the towers of La Défense
On the way to Paris La Défense Arena, take a step further: a park designed as a real postcard setting awaits you.
An immersion in aquatic nature, with many pontoons, a stone's throw from the towers of La Défense.
Picnic tables, zip lines for the little ones and street workout equipment: everything you need to take a deep breath of fresh air before vibrating at La Défense Arena.
RER A, Nanterre Ville stop, 20 minutes walk from the station
On the way to the Stade Yves-du-Manoir
Revitalizing walk along the Seine
After thrilling at the Yves du Manoir Stadium, extend the Olympic adventure at the Pierre Lagravère Departmental Park!
Treat yourself to a revitalizing walk along the Seine, on foot or by bike, on the old towpath on which barges and other boats were once towed, heading west to the city of Rueil-Malmaison, following the 10 kilometers of the Promenade Bleue.
Train line J, Le Stade stop, 10 minutes walk from the station