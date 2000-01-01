On the way to competitions

How about organizing a king's picnic in the park of the Palace of Versailles?

When you arrive in Versailles, make a stop by the superb Notre-Dame Market (it has even been voted "Most beautiful market in Île-de-France"!). Punctuated by pavilions erected at the request of King Louis XIII, this market, which has been welcoming the people of Versailles since the seventeenth century, is full of fresh and regional products.

Once you've done your shopping, head to the Queen's Gate, enter the park and enjoy your delicious food on one of the Trianon lawns.

Train line L, Versailles Rive Droite stop, 6 minutes walk from the station