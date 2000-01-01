File
On the way to competitions
Explore Île-de-France by public transport during the Paris 2024 Games
On the way to the Palace of Versailles
Royal Picnic
How about organizing a king's picnic in the park of the Palace of Versailles?
When you arrive in Versailles, make a stop by the superb Notre-Dame Market (it has even been voted "Most beautiful market in Île-de-France"!). Punctuated by pavilions erected at the request of King Louis XIII, this market, which has been welcoming the people of Versailles since the seventeenth century, is full of fresh and regional products.
Once you've done your shopping, head to the Queen's Gate, enter the park and enjoy your delicious food on one of the Trianon lawns.
Train line L, Versailles Rive Droite stop, 6 minutes walk from the station
Discover Versailles, beyond its palace
Versailles is not just about its palace. Explore the streets and discover the monuments of the royal city imagined by King Louis XIV, you won't believe your eyes!
Classic architecture, historic districts, beautiful residences, splendid cathedral: let's go for an 8 km circuit of wonder.
RER C, Versailles Château Rive Gauche stop, departure from the station
On the way to the National Velodrome of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
Artistic picnic on the banks of the Bièvre
In the past, the Bièvre river flowed through Paris. Now hidden under the streets of the capital, find it, at its source, in a 60-hectare park punctuated by works of contemporary art.
The ideal site for a cool picnic, between water features and inspiring sculptures.
RER C, lines N and U, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines stop, 15 minutes walk from the station
On the way to the BMX Stadium
The beach (or almost) in Île-de-France
A little bit of a seaside holiday near the BMX competitions? So extend the day at the Île de Loisirs in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines!
600 hectares of greenery, a 120-hectare lake for swimming, boating, canoeing or splashing around. Bikes for rent, an orienteering course, a mini-golf course and children's playgrounds... Everything for a busy day!
The icing on the cake: for the duration of the Paris 2024 Games, part of the Île de Loisirs will host a fan zone, open from 27 July to 11 August.
RER C, lines N and U, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines stop, 17 minutes walk from the station
On the way to Le Golf National
In the footsteps of Colbert at the Château de Sceaux
On the way to the Golf National, make a stop a few stops earlier on line B to enjoy the splendours of the Château de Sceaux, the former estate of Colbert, the emblematic Minister of Finance of King Louis XIV.
Stroll through its impressive French-style park, designed by Le Nôtre, Louis XIV's favourite landscape gardener. Take a boat ride on its large canal and take it cool by its fountains. Admire the orangery designed by Jules Hardouin-Mansart (Louis XIV's first architect) and Colbert's stables.
RER B, Parc de Sceaux stop, 15 minutes walk from the station
Photo credits: ©Luxigon / ©Laure Denis / © Museum of the city of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and D. Huchon / ©Christian Lauté / Photo library SQY / ©CD92 - Julia Brechler