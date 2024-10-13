File
On the way to competitions
On the way to the Roland Garros Stadium
Greenhouses and botanical romance
Located in the heart of the Bois de Boulogne, a few minutes' walk from the Roland Garros Stadium, the Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil is a true paradise for botany and horticulture enthusiasts, with its remarkable trees and collections of rare plants.
You can admire 6,000 plants and typical 19th-century greenhouses, discover a large central lawn decorated with floral decorations, buildings with symmetrical architecture in the classical style, an English-style landscaped garden, a Japanese-inspired garden and a small garden with Mediterranean essences.
Metro 10, Porte d'Auteuil stop, 15 minutes walk from the station
Boat trip in the Belle Époque
Do you know the Lower Lake of the Bois de Boulogne (which Parisians actually call "the big lake")? If you've never been there, embark right away on a boat ride that will remind you of the Paris of the Belle Époque.
Because with its artificial waterfall, its "chalet restaurant" on an island (barge crossing accessible free of charge with a Navigo pass, imagine R or Paris 2024 pass), its boats to rent for a romantic ride on the water of the lake, its majestic swans and, in the distance, the Eiffel Tower which reveals itself at the bend of a tree, nothing is more exotic, in this Paris so dense, as this inferior lake.
And if you are good walkers, you can even walk along it, rather than going around it, to reach the Roland Garros Stadium directly via the Bois de Boulogne!
Metro 2 and tram T3b, Porte Dauphine stop, 20 minutes walk from the station
On the way to the Eiffel Tower Stadium
A breath of contemporary art just a stone's throw from the Eiffel Tower
Located in the heart of Paris, facing the Seine and the Trocadero gardens, the monumental building of the Palais de Tokyo offers passers-by an imposing architecture, a vestige of the 1937 International Exhibition.
Becoming the largest contemporary art center in Europe in 2012, the Palais de Tokyo houses two museums: the Musée d'art moderne de la Ville de Paris, in the east wing, and an art center hosting the daring work of emerging contemporary artists, in the west wing.
A vibrant and surprising place for an artistic experience off the beaten track.
How to get there?
Metro 9 and Bus 42: Alma-Marceau stop
Bus 72: Musée d'art moderne-Palais de Tokyo stop
RER C: Pont d'Alma stop
Less than a 10-minute walk to the resort
On the way to the Grand Palais
Gaze at the Paralympic cauldron in the Tuileries Gardens
In front of the magnificent Louvre Pyramid and the Place de la Concorde, nestled in the heart of the Tuileries Gardens, created in the sixteenth century for Queen Catherine de Medici, make a historic stop to admire the design of the Paris 2024 Games cauldron.
From August 29 to September 7, the cauldron will fly away every evening between sunset and dark night to set the sky of Paris ablaze. Remember to book your tickets before you go!
Metros 1 and 7: Palais Royal - Musée du Louvre stop, Bus 83 and RER C: Musée d'Orsay stop, less than 10 minutes walk from the station
On the way to the Paris Sud Arena
A breath of fresh air in the heart of Paris
Built on the former site of a Citroën factory, this modern and refreshing park is full of activities and gardens with various influences, to discover with family or friends, with a breathtaking view of the banks of the Seine.
The countryside in Paris
An oasis of greenery in the heart of the Parisian summer, take the time to stroll through its different atmospheres, admire its large glass greenhouses or take off aboard its Generali airship for a unique view of the capital!
Metro 8 and Tramway T3a: Balard stop, Bus 30 and 88: Parc André Citroën stop, less than 5 minutes walk from the station
On the way to the Bercy Arena
"À nous les stades": the epic of women in the history of French sport
On the occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, immerse yourself in the fascinating and eventful history of women's sport at the François Mitterrand National Library.
From the end of the nineteenth century to the present day, discover how women have conquered their place on the field of French sport, inspiring entire generations with them.
The exhibition is free and open to the public every day, until October 13, 2024!
Metro 14 and RER C: Bibliothèque François Mitterrand stop, 8 minutes walk from the station