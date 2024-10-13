On the way to competitions

Do you know the Lower Lake of the Bois de Boulogne (which Parisians actually call "the big lake")? If you've never been there, embark right away on a boat ride that will remind you of the Paris of the Belle Époque.

Because with its artificial waterfall, its "chalet restaurant" on an island (barge crossing accessible free of charge with a Navigo pass, imagine R or Paris 2024 pass), its boats to rent for a romantic ride on the water of the lake, its majestic swans and, in the distance, the Eiffel Tower which reveals itself at the bend of a tree, nothing is more exotic, in this Paris so dense, as this inferior lake.

And if you are good walkers, you can even walk along it, rather than going around it, to reach the Roland Garros Stadium directly via the Bois de Boulogne!

Metro 2 and tram T3b, Porte Dauphine stop, 20 minutes walk from the station