On the way to competitions

A stopover at Willy Wonka's house
On the RER A, get off 2 stops before Bussy-Saint-Georges, in Noisiel. A 15-minute walk from the resort, you will discover the super park of Noisiel, bordered by the turquoise waters of the Marne.
But, above all, you will be able to admire the old fairytale and ornamented chocolate factory that made Noisiel, in the nineteenth century, the French capital of chocolate.
If these magical buildings, which Willy Wonka would like so much, can no longer be visited for the moment, they are clearly visible from the park.
RER A, Noisiel stop, 15 minutes walk from the station
Champs-sur-Marne: fairytale castle
Two stops before heading to Vaires-sur-Marne, on the RER A, get off at Noisiel to admire the Château de Champs-sur-Marne.
If the visit to this real fairytale castle, a jewel of classical architecture, is paid (but it's exciting), its immense romantic park offers you its freshness and the variety of its landscapes for free.
RER A, Noisiel stop, 20 minutes walk from the station