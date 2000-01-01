On the way to competitions

On the RER A, get off 2 stops before Bussy-Saint-Georges, in Noisiel. A 15-minute walk from the resort, you will discover the super park of Noisiel, bordered by the turquoise waters of the Marne.

But, above all, you will be able to admire the old fairytale and ornamented chocolate factory that made Noisiel, in the nineteenth century, the French capital of chocolate.

If these magical buildings, which Willy Wonka would like so much, can no longer be visited for the moment, they are clearly visible from the park.

RER A, Noisiel stop, 15 minutes walk from the station