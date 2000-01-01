File

On the way to competitions

Explore Île-de-France by public transport during the Paris 2024 Games

On the way to the Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne

A stopover at Willy Wonka's house

On the RER A, get off 2 stops before Bussy-Saint-Georges, in Noisiel. A 15-minute walk from the resort, you will discover the super park of Noisiel, bordered by the turquoise waters of the Marne.

But, above all, you will be able to admire the old fairytale and ornamented chocolate factory that made Noisiel, in the nineteenth century, the French capital of chocolate.

If these magical buildings, which Willy Wonka would like so much, can no longer be visited for the moment, they are clearly visible from the park.

RER A, Noisiel stop, 15 minutes walk from the station

Old chocolate factory of Noisiel
Champs-sur-Marne: fairytale castle

Two stops before heading to Vaires-sur-Marne, on the RER A, get off at Noisiel to admire the Château de Champs-sur-Marne.

If the visit to this real fairytale castle, a jewel of classical architecture, is paid (but it's exciting), its immense romantic park offers you its freshness and the variety of its landscapes for free.

RER A, Noisiel stop, 20 minutes walk from the station

Castle and park of Champs-sur-Marne
To the Yvelines sites: Palace of Versailles, National Velodrome, BMX Stadium, Le Golf National
