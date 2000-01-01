On the way to competitions

Do you dream of the sky and the stars? Hurry to the Museum of Heaven and Space, at Le Bourget.

Climb aboard the mythical Concorde or a Boeing 747, admire the Ariane rockets, the Airbus A380, the Super Frelon helicopter, water-bombing planes and many other aeronautical wonders.

You can even visit an old control tower.

RER B, Le Bourget stop, then bus 152, Musée de l'Air et de l'Espace stop, 4 minutes walk from the station