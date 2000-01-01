File

On the way to competitions

Explore Île-de-France by public transport during the Paris 2024 Games

On the way to the Paris Nord Arena

A true paradise of fauna and flora

On the RER B, stop one stop before the Arena Paris Nord, in Villepinte, and enjoy a 200-hectare oasis of nature in the Parc départemental du Sausset.

You will discover a pond, a forest, meadows and bocages and even an educational vineyard. A park also rich in surprising fauna and flora, with rare species in Île-de-France.

Enjoy free activities for all: walks, playgrounds, nature activities, sports trails...

RER B, Parc des Expositions stop, 15 minutes walk from the train station

Sausset Departmental Park
On the way to the Le Bourget climbing site

Head in the stars

Do you dream of the sky and the stars? Hurry to the Museum of Heaven and Space, at Le Bourget.

Climb aboard the mythical Concorde or a Boeing 747, admire the Ariane rockets, the Airbus A380, the Super Frelon helicopter, water-bombing planes and many other aeronautical wonders.

You can even visit an old control tower.

RER B, Le Bourget stop, then bus 152, Musée de l'Air et de l'Espace stop, 4 minutes walk from the station

Air and Space Museum
On the way to the Aquatic Centre

The final resting place of the French sovereigns

On the way to the Aquatics Centre, push one station further on the RER D. Here you are in the center of the city of Saint-Denis, your eyes shining in front of its sumptuous Basilica.

Built in the twelfth and thirteenth centuries, the Cathedral Basilica of Saint-Denis is the burial place of 43 kings, 32 queens and a dozen servants of the French monarchy. In total, the monument offers 70 recumbent statues and tombs, but also magnificent stained glass windows and impressive Gothic architecture.

RER D, Saint-Denis stop, 17 minutes walk from the station

Basilica Cathedral of Saint-Denis
On the way to the Stade de France

Street art walk on the Canal Saint-Denis

A little freshness before or after the tests? Take a walk along the Canal Saint-Denis, at the foot of the Stade de France, where you will discover a wide range of works by street artists – with the theme of this summer 2024... sport, of course!

RER D, Saint-Denis stop, 20 minutes walk from the train station

Street Art Avenue
