Opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, what organisation in public transport in the Ile-de-France region?

On August 28, 2024, 50,000 people are expected to celebrate the opening of the Paralympic Games and see the 168 delegations of para athletes from all over the world parade from the bottom of the Champs-Élysées to the Place de la Concorde.



Did you know? On site, 15,000 seats will be available with free access, at the bottom of the Champs-Élysées, to attend the parade. The other 35,000 spectators, with a ticket, will be located in the stands at the Place de la Concorde stadium.