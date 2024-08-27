Opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, what organisation in public transport in the Ile-de-France region?
On August 28, 2024, 50,000 people are expected to celebrate the opening of the Paralympic Games and see the 168 delegations of para athletes from all over the world parade from the bottom of the Champs-Élysées to the Place de la Concorde.
Did you know? On site, 15,000 seats will be available with free access, at the bottom of the Champs-Élysées, to attend the parade. The other 35,000 spectators, with a ticket, will be located in the stands at the Place de la Concorde stadium.
Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: how to get there by public transport?
For spectators without tickets, we recommend accessing:
- to the Élysée area via Miromesnil stations (lines 9 and 13). Avoid the Madeleine station
- to the Seine zone via Alma Marceau (line 9), Assemblée nationale (line 12) and Invalides (RER C, lines 8 and 13).
For ticketed spectators, we recommend accessing:
- at the Concorde zones 1, 1 bis and 4 via Madeleine (lines 8, 12 and 14);
- to the Concorde zones 2, 2 bis and 3 via Invalides (lines 8 and 13), Assemblée nationale (line 12), Musée d'Orsay (RER C).
Drop-off areas for wheelchair users
Three areas will be dedicated to Île-de-France Mobilités' accessible shuttle service and taxis for spectators with disabilities.
Please note : on request, wheelchairs will be available for people with reduced mobility. Volunteers will be able to accompany them to their seats.
Stations closed
To respect the security perimeter around the parade and ceremony venues, traffic will be modified and some metro stations and entrances will be closed to the public:
- The Champs-Élysées/Clemenceau, Concorde and Tuileries stations will be closed
- Franklin Roosevelt station : closure of access to line 9 (the station will not be served) and all metro entrances on the Champs-Élysées roundabout
- Franklin Roosevelt station : access to line 1 and the south and north metro entrances on the Champs-Élysées, will remain open at the level of rue de Marignan
- Musée d'Orsay station : the station remains open, but the RER entrances on the Quai Anatole France will be closed
- Palais Royal-Musée du Louvre station : the station is kept open with the closure of the vents located within the protective perimeter.
On the evening of the ceremony, choose the best route
On D-Day, trust the official transport app during the Paris 2024 Games: Transport Public Paris 2024. The proposed routes are calculated in real time according to the traffic.
Opening ceremony: accessible shuttles to transport spectators with disabilities
For the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Île-de-France Mobilités' accessible shuttle service, normally open to spectators with disabilities (and their companions) with a ticket, is exceptionally opening its reservations to spectators in wheelchairs without tickets wishing to attend the event with free access.
Careful
Reservations are open until Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.
How does the accessible shuttle service work?
- A fleet of accessible minibuses
- A service available by reservation on a dedicated platform for spectators with disabilities (€4) and their companion (€4)
- Journeys from the major Parisian train stations to the competition venues