How is public transport organised in the Ile-de-France region for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games?

Why will stations be closed before, during and after the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games?

During the Tour de France, the July 14 ceremony or on the occasion of important events, the standard safety protocol is that public transport stations, located in the direct vicinity of the events, must close.

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games is no exception to the rule. The Prefecture of Police has therefore requested the closure of certain stations (and their connections) to ensure the safety of all, facilitate the work of the security and rescue teams and respect the security perimeters set up around the Seine for the occasion.

Which resorts will be closed for the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games?

Station closures from July 18 to 26

Metro (stations in italics are already closed ):

Tuileries (Line 1)

Concorde (Lines 1, 8 and 12)

Champs-Elysées Clémenceau (Lines 1 and 13)

Cité (Line 4)

Quai de la Râpée (Line 5)

Passy (Line 6)

Trocadero (Lines 6 and 9)

Châtelet (Lines 7 and 11 - Seine side)

Pont-Marie (Line 7)

Pont-Neuf (line 7)

Alma-Marceau (Line 9)

Jena (Line 9): will only be closed on 24 July, given the service of two sessions at the Parc des Princes

RER:

Musée d'Orsay

Pont de l'Alma

Champ-de-Mars Eiffel Tower

Closed on the day of the ceremony

In the morning:

Line 1 : closure of Franklin D. Roosevelt station (Line 1 closed between Palais-Royal and George V)

: closure of Franklin D. Roosevelt station (Line 1 closed between Palais-Royal and George V) Line 6: Closure of the section between La Motte-Piquet Grenelle and Charles-de-Gaulle Étoile for the transport of the Olympic Flame and for demining operations.

Closure of the section between La Motte-Piquet Grenelle and Charles-de-Gaulle Étoile for the transport of the Olympic Flame and for demining operations. Line 7: Closure of the section between Jussieu and Palais-Royal. Line 7 will pass under the Seine without passengers and will be operated in two separate sections (La Courneuve > Palais-Royal and Jussieu > Villejuif/Ivry)

Closure of the section between Jussieu and Palais-Royal. Line 7 will pass under the Seine without passengers and will be operated in two separate sections (La Courneuve > Palais-Royal and Jussieu > Villejuif/Ivry) Line 9: Closure of the section between Miromesnil and Porte de Saint-Cloud

Closure of the section between Miromesnil and Porte de Saint-Cloud Line 10: Closure of the Michel-Ange Auteuil and Michel-Ange Molitor stations.

At midday:

Line 1: Closure of Saint-Paul station

Closure of Saint-Paul station Line 11: Closure of the section between Arts et Métiers and Châtelet

Closure of the section between Arts et Métiers and Châtelet Line 12: Closure of the Assemblée Nationale station

Closure of the Assemblée Nationale station Line 13: Closure of the Invalides station

Closure of the Invalides station Lines 8, 12 and 13: Closure of stations near the Seine and with little capacity on the left bank in case of crowds.

After 6 p.m.:

Line 5 : Closure of the section between Bastille and Gare d'Austerlitz

: Closure of the section between Bastille and Gare d'Austerlitz Line 6 : Total closure of the line

: Total closure of the line RER C : Closure of the section between Gare d'Austerlitz and Javel.

: Closure of the section between Gare d'Austerlitz and Javel. T3a : No traffic on the Pont National (partial termini to be determined).

During the ceremony:

Reopening of sections of line 5 and 6 (except the Motte-Picquet Grenelle > CDG Etoile section)

After the ceremony:

Traffic on lines 1, 4 and 14 all night (some sections/stations)

(some sections/stations) Lines 8, 12 and 13: Closure of stations near the Seine and with little capacity on the left bank.

Closure of stations near the Seine and with little capacity on the left bank. Reopening of the Paris section of the RER C

To keep up to date with all the stations closed before, during and after the event, visit:

Opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games, bus traffic impacted