How is public transport organised in the Ile-de-France region for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games?
On July 26, 2024, for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games, 330,000 people are expected on the banks of the Seine to celebrate this historic moment.
For the occasion, Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore planned, hand in hand with the Prefecture of Police, a transport plan to adapt the network to the event.
The Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games in 5 key facts
- The ceremony will take place from 7 p.m. to 11:15 p.m
- It will take place on the Seine, from east to west,on a 6 km long route
- The ceremony will start from the Pont d'Austerlitz and end in front of the Trocadero, for its grand finale
- The transport offer is reinforced to bring the 330,000 spectators to the celebration site
- For safety reasons, areas will be closed to the public and traffic, impacting the route of bus lines and access to certain stations.
Will you be a spectator on the evening of the ceremony?
- Save time, plan your return tickets before going to the ceremony,
- Are you attending the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024? For your journeys, opt for the Paris 2024 Pass, valid until the end of the transport service.
Traffic forecasts in Paris and the inner suburbs, from 18 to 25 July 2024
Opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games, public transport is strengthening its offer for the occasion
RER lines, metro lines... On D-Day, public transport is strengthening its offer in Île-de-France to bring spectators and Ile-de-France residents to their destination:
- Some stations of the automatic metro lines (1, 4 and 14) will operate all night and will be reinforced from 10 p.m
- The two RER A and B lines will be reinforced between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and after 11 p.m.
Why will stations be closed before, during and after the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games?
During the Tour de France, the July 14 ceremony or on the occasion of important events, the standard safety protocol is that public transport stations, located in the direct vicinity of the events, must close.
The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games is no exception to the rule. The Prefecture of Police has therefore requested the closure of certain stations (and their connections) to ensure the safety of all, facilitate the work of the security and rescue teams and respect the security perimeters set up around the Seine for the occasion.
Which resorts will be closed for the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games?
Station closures from July 18 to 26
Metro (stations in italics are already closed ):
- Tuileries (Line 1)
- Concorde (Lines 1, 8 and 12)
- Champs-Elysées Clémenceau (Lines 1 and 13)
- Cité (Line 4)
- Quai de la Râpée (Line 5)
- Passy (Line 6)
- Trocadero (Lines 6 and 9)
- Châtelet (Lines 7 and 11 - Seine side)
- Pont-Marie (Line 7)
- Pont-Neuf (line 7)
- Alma-Marceau (Line 9)
- Jena (Line 9): will only be closed on 24 July, given the service of two sessions at the Parc des Princes
RER:
- Musée d'Orsay
- Pont de l'Alma
- Champ-de-Mars Eiffel Tower
Closed on the day of the ceremony
In the morning:
- Line 1 : closure of Franklin D. Roosevelt station (Line 1 closed between Palais-Royal and George V)
- Line 6: Closure of the section between La Motte-Piquet Grenelle and Charles-de-Gaulle Étoile for the transport of the Olympic Flame and for demining operations.
- Line 7: Closure of the section between Jussieu and Palais-Royal. Line 7 will pass under the Seine without passengers and will be operated in two separate sections (La Courneuve > Palais-Royal and Jussieu > Villejuif/Ivry)
- Line 9: Closure of the section between Miromesnil and Porte de Saint-Cloud
- Line 10: Closure of the Michel-Ange Auteuil and Michel-Ange Molitor stations.
At midday:
- Line 1: Closure of Saint-Paul station
- Line 11: Closure of the section between Arts et Métiers and Châtelet
- Line 12: Closure of the Assemblée Nationale station
- Line 13: Closure of the Invalides station
- Lines 8, 12 and 13: Closure of stations near the Seine and with little capacity on the left bank in case of crowds.
After 6 p.m.:
- Line 5 : Closure of the section between Bastille and Gare d'Austerlitz
- Line 6 : Total closure of the line
- RER C : Closure of the section between Gare d'Austerlitz and Javel.
- T3a : No traffic on the Pont National (partial termini to be determined).
During the ceremony:
- Reopening of sections of line 5 and 6 (except the Motte-Picquet Grenelle > CDG Etoile section)
After the ceremony:
- Traffic on lines 1, 4 and 14 all night (some sections/stations)
- Lines 8, 12 and 13: Closure of stations near the Seine and with little capacity on the left bank.
- Reopening of the Paris section of the RER C
To keep up to date with all the stations closed before, during and after the event, visit:
- The Anticipez les Jeux website and its interactive map
- The website of the Prefecture of Police
Opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games, bus traffic impacted
Since March 2024 and the start of the installation of the competition venues, bus traffic in the Ile-de-France region has been impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Games.
During the week of the ceremony and until the end of the festivities, the arrangements for spectator shuttles in certain stations, the preparation of the events and ceremonies, the security perimeters and the course of the various events (especially on the road) will continue to disrupt car traffic, and with it, bus traffic.
To keep you informed and plan your itineraries:
- Consult your route planner on the Île-de-France Mobilités website or app
- Go to this page to find out live about the changes in traffic in the inner and outer suburbs