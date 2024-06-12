Modification of bus lines during the Paris 2024 Games: practical information
During the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, some bus lines in the Paris region will be modified. New routes, timetables, traffic information, we explain everything to you.
Why is the bus network impacted by the Paris 2024 Games?
During the Paris 2024 Games, the large number of events and sporting events organised, as well as all their preparations, will impact bus traffic in Île-de-France (diversions, postponed or unserved stops) before, during and after the Paris 2024 Games, such as :
- The assembly and dismantling of ephemeral competition sites in central Paris,
- Facilities for spectator shuttles in some bus stations,
- The preparation of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games on the Seine,
- The security perimeters around the Olympic and Paralympic venues,
- Or the course of the events at the competition venues and on the road during the period of Olympic and Paralympic competition.
Check the changes to your bus network in Paris and the inner suburbs
Check the changes to your bus network in the outer suburbs
Find all the information on modifying your bus network in the outer suburbs:
Plan your journeys as well as possible
Check out our route planner and timesheets
To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.
The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.
Paris 2024 Public Transport, an app for spectators of the Paris 2024 Games
Access maps to the competition venues, real-time route planners, transport tickets specially designed for the occasion and official routes to arrive safely on D-Day, download the Paris 2024 Public Transport app to plan all your journeys.