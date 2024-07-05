Some lines in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines area will be disrupted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
You will find below the list of affected lines:
- Route 5102 : route modified from 22 July to 18 August 2024. See the details of the changes.
- Line 5103 : route modified from Saturday 3 to Sunday 4 August. See the details of the changes.
- Line 5104 : will not run on Saturday, August 3. See the details of the changes.
- Route 5105 : route modified on Saturday 3 August. See the details of the changes.
- Route 5106 : route modified from Sunday 28 to Monday 29 July. See the details of the changes.
- Line 5110 : route modified from 28 July to 3 August. See the details of the changes.
- Line 5115 : route modified on Saturday 3 August. See the details of the changes.
- Route 5121 : route modified from 24 July to 13 August. See the details of the changes.
- Route 5134 : route modified from 22 July to 9 September. See the details of the changes.
- Route 5141 : route modified from 22 July to 9 September. See the details of the changes.
- Route 5142 : route modified from 24 July to 13 August. See the details of the changes.
- Line 5143 : will not run on Saturday, August 3. See the details of the changes.
- Line 5145 : will not run from Saturday 3 to Sunday 4 August. See the details of the changes.
- Line 5150 : will not run from Saturday 3 to Sunday 4 August. See the details of the changes.
- Line 5151 : will not run on Sunday, August 4. See the details of the changes.
- Route 5152 : route modified from 24 July to 13 August. See the details of the changes.
Do not hesitate to regularly consult the X account (@SQY_IDFM) as well as the traffic information on the Île-de-France Mobilités application.