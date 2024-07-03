Similar news

Why is the bus network impacted by the Paris 2024 Games?
During the Paris 2024 Games, the large number of events and sporting events organised, as well as all their preparations, will impact bus traffic in Île-de-France. Some lines in the Marne-la-Vallée area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (diversions, postponed or unserved stops) before, during and after the Paris 2024 Games, such as:
- The assembly and dismantling of the ephemeral sites for the implementation of the Olympic Shuttles from 22 July 2024 at Bussy-St-Georges station,
- The passage of the Olympic Flame on 20 July 2024,
- An adapted offer on certain lines from 15 July to 1 September
- An adapted offer on certain lines from 02 to 15 September
Check the changes to your bus network in the Marne-la-Vallée area:
Relocation of the Bussy-Saint-Georges bus station
- Lines 2222 - 2226 - 2228 - 2244 - 2245 : relocation of the platform to Bussy-St-Georges station from 15 July to 18 August 2024.
Find the details of these changes HERE
Passage of the Olympic flame over the municipalities of Lagny-sur-Marne, Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes and Torcy on 20 July 2024
- Line 2220 : route modified on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Find the details of these changes HERE
- Route 2223 : route modified on Saturday 20 July 2024 from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm. Find the details of these changes HERE
- Route 2224 : route modified on Saturday 20 July 2024 from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm. Find the details of these changes HERE
- Line 2225 : adapted offer on Saturday 20 July 2024 between 8:00 am and 1:30 pm. Find the details of these changes HERE
- Line 2226: route modified on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Find the details of these changes HERE
- Line 2229 : adapted offer on Saturday 20 July 2024 between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm. Find the details of these changes HERE
- Line 2254: adapted offer on Saturday 20 July 2024 between 7:40 am and 1:00 pm. Find the details of these changes HERE
Adapted offer of certain lines - from 15 July to 1 September 2024
- Lines 2223 - 2244 - 2245 -2250 - 2251 - 2252 - 2260 - 2261 - 2290 : adapted offer from Monday to Friday, from 15 July to 1 September 2024
- Lines 2225 - 2228 - 2253 - 2254 : adapted offer from Monday to Saturday, from 15 July to 1 September 2024
Adapted offer of certain lines - from 02 to 15 September 2024
- Lines 2222 - 2233 - 2234 - 2235 - 2244 - 2261 - 2290 : adapted offer from Monday to Friday, from 02 to 15 September 2024
- Lines 2253 - 2254 : adapted service from Monday to Saturday, from 02 to 15 September 2024
- Lines 2225 - 2228 : adapted offer on Saturdays, from 02 to 15 September 2024
Spectator shuttles pass through Vaires-sur-Marne on September 06, 2024
Due to the passage of spectator shuttles to the nautical stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne, line 2280 to Lagny-sur-Marne Saint Laurent, will be diverted on Friday, September 06, 2024 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The République and Le Canal stops will not be served. We invite you to refer to the Gare de Vaires Torcy stop (Avenue Henri Barbusse, Cimetière side)
Impacts around the Marne-la-Vallée territory
