Similar news

Why is the bus network impacted by the Paris 2024 Games?

During the Paris 2024 Games, the large number of events and sporting events organised, as well as all their preparations, will impact bus traffic in Île-de-France. Some lines in the Marne-la-Vallée area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (diversions, postponed or unserved stops) before, during and after the Paris 2024 Games, such as:

The assembly and dismantling of the ephemeral sites for the implementation of the Olympic Shuttles from 22 July 2024 at Bussy-St-Georges station,

The passage of the Olympic Flame on 20 July 2024,

An adapted offer on certain lines from 15 July to 1 September

An adapted offer on certain lines from 02 to 15 September

Check the changes to your bus network in the Marne-la-Vallée area: