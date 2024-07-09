This summer, your bus lines around Clichy-sous-Bois, Coubron, Courtry (TRA) are changing with the Paris 2024 Games

Your lines will be impacted by the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We explain everything to you.

Some TRA lines are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:

  • The assembly and dismantling of the ephemeral sites for the implementation of the Olympic Shuttles from July 8 at Chelles station
  • The passage of the Olympic Flame on 20, 25 July and 27 August 2024
  • Paralympic Cycling – from Monday 2 September to Saturday 07 September
  • You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

Passage of the flame on Saturday 20 July, Thursday 25 July and Tuesday 27 August 2024

Paralympic Cycling Monday 2 September to Saturday 7 September

Other lines impacted:

Chelles train station: From 8 July to 15 September 2024

Impacts on the network in Île-de-France

