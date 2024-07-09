Some TRA lines are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:
- The assembly and dismantling of the ephemeral sites for the implementation of the Olympic Shuttles from July 8 at Chelles station
- The passage of the Olympic Flame on 20, 25 July and 27 August 2024
- Paralympic Cycling – from Monday 2 September to Saturday 07 September
- You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
Passage of the flame on Saturday 20 July, Thursday 25 July and Tuesday 27 August 2024
- Line 613: Modified route on Saturday, July 20 between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 613: Modified route on Thursday, July 25 between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 613: Modified route on Tuesday, August 27 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 605: Modified route on Tuesday, August 27 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Find the details of these changes here
Paralympic Cycling Monday 2 September to Saturday 7 September
- Line 603: Modified route from 2 to 7 September. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 613: Modified route from 2 to 7 September. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 623: Modified route from 2 to 7 September. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 643: Modified route from 2 to 7 September Find the details of these changes here
- Line 644: Modified route from 2 to 7 September. Find the details of these changes here
Other lines impacted:
- Express100 lines (Paralympic cycling): Details of the impacts are available here
- Line 146 (Paralympic Cycling): Details of the impacts are available here
Chelles train station: From 8 July to 15 September 2024
- Line 613: The departure and terminus of line 613 will be in the northern part of Chelles station. Map of Chelles station available here
- Line 701: The departure and drop-off docks are modified. You will find the details on the map of the Chelles train station available here
Impacts on the network in Île-de-France
Find details of the following lines on similar articles:
