Changes to bus lines in the Paris Saclay area related to the 2024 Olympic Games

Some bus lines will be modified for the 2024 Olympic Games. We explain everything to you.

Some of your lines in the Paris Saclay area are impacted by the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:

  • The implementation of the Olympic shuttles at Massy-Palaiseau station from 22 July 2024.
  • The passage of the Olympic Flame on July 22, 2024.

Passing of the flame on July 22, 2024

Modification of access to Massy-Palaiseau station:

The assignments of bus lines at Massy-Palaiseau bus station (Vilmorin side) are modified from July 22 to August 18.

