Some of your lines in the Paris Saclay area are impacted by the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in particular by:
- The implementation of the Olympic shuttles at Massy-Palaiseau station from 22 July 2024.
- The passage of the Olympic Flame on July 22, 2024.
Details of the disruptions can be found below
Passing of the flame on July 22, 2024
- Line 1 : route modified on July 22, 2024. Find the details of these changes
- Line 14 : route modified on July 22, 2024. Find the details of these changes
- DM10A line: route modified on July 22, 2024. Find the details of these changes
- line DM11A, DM11E DM11G : route modified on July 22, 2024. Find the details of these changes
- DM12 line: route modified on 22 July 2024. Find the details of these changes
- Route 91.05 : route modified on 22 July 2024. Find the details of these changes
Modification of access to Massy-Palaiseau station:
The assignments of bus lines at Massy-Palaiseau bus station (Vilmorin side) are modified from July 22 to August 18.
- Find the map of Massy Palaiseau station here
- Lines 15 and 60: Departures and arrivals at Massy Palaiseau station are moved to Place Pierre Sémard from July 22 to August 18, 2024. Find the details of these changes
- Route 91.06 : route changed between 1 and 10 August 2024. Find the details of these changes
- Line 14 : Service to the "Rond-Point Camille Claudel" stop during the disruption on line 91.06 between August 1 and 10, 2024. Find the information here
Connecting with other bus lines?
- Line 107 Find the details of these changes
- Line M151 Find the details of these changes
- Line M153 Find the details of these changes
- Line 91.04 Find the details of these changes
- Line 91.10 Find the details of these changes
- Line 91.11 Find the details of these changes
- Line 119 Find the details of these changes
- Line 196 Find the details of these changes