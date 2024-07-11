This summer, the timetables of your routes around Chelles (STBC) are changing with the Paris 2024 Games

Published on

Your lines will be impacted by the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We explain everything to you.

Some lines around Chelles (STBC) are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

You will find the details of the lines concerned below:

Access to the Chelles train station:

The platform assignments of bus lines are modified from July 15 to September 10

Find the map of Chelles station from 15 July to 10 September here

Impacts on the network in the surrounding area and in Île-de-France

For more information

Find all the practical information for your travels during the period.

Check out our route planner and timesheets

To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.

The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.