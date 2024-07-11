Some lines around Chelles (STBC) are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
You will find the details of the lines concerned below:
- Express Line 19: Modified route from July 15 to September 15, 2024. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 2: Modified route from July 15 to September 15, 2024. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 6: Modified route from July 15 to September 15, 2024. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 8: Modified route from July 15 to September 15, 2024. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 701: Modified route from July 15 to September 15, 2024. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 3: Modified route from 2 September to 15 September 202. Find the details of these changes in the direction of Chelles here . And find the details of these changes towards Villeparisis here
- Line 7: Modified route from September 2 to September 15, 2024. Find the details of these changes here
- Line 7s: Modified route from September 2 to September 15, 2024. Find the details of these changes here
Access to the Chelles train station:
The platform assignments of bus lines are modified from July 15 to September 10
Find the map of Chelles station from 15 July to 10 September here
Impacts on the network in the surrounding area and in Île-de-France
Check out our route planner and timesheets
To plan your journeys as well as possible, nothing could be simpler, consult our route planner on our website or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or go to the "Schedules" section of the app or website.
The routes and schedules offered are updated in real time and according to traffic.