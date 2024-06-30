Similar news

Some lines in the Greater Versailles area are impacted by the organisation of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games
- Lines 6201 and 6202 : from 19 August to 9 September 2024, the "Gare des Chantiers Gare Routière" stop is reintegrated into the bus station but at a different location. Find here, the information poster.
- Line 6204: from August 19 to September 9, 2024, the "Gare des Chantiers Gare Routière" stop is reintegrated into the bus station but moved along the "Natures & Découvertes" building on platform H. Find here, the information poster.
- Line 6206: Gare des Chantiers Cour de Buc stop from Monday to Sunday (Saturdays and Sundays, extension to Versailles Zone Technique until 1 September 2024). From September 7, 2024, in the direction of Viroflay Gare Rive Gauche, stop at the Gare des Chantiers Abbé Rousseaux (only for Saturday and Sunday)
- Line 6211: from 19 August to 9 September 2024, the "Gare des Chantiers Gare Routière" stop is reintegrated into the bus station but moved along the "Natures & Découvertes" building on platform K. The LES MATELOTS, INRAE, QUARTIER GALLY stops will not be able to be served - Refer to the Grille de l'Orangerie or République La Poste stops. Find here, the information poster.
- Line 6217 : from July 15 to September 9, 2024, in the Guitel Lecoq direction towards Versailles Gare Rive Droite, your line will terminate at the Beauvau-Rémillly stop. In the direction of Versailles Gare Rive Droite towards Guitel Lecoq, the ascent will be made at the bus shelter located in front of La Poste. Find here, the information poster.
- Line 6240: from 19 August to 9 September 2024, the "Gare des Chantiers Gare Routière" stop is reintegrated into the bus station but moved along the "Natures & Découvertes" building on platform K. The LES MATELOTS, INRAE, QUARTIER GALLY stops will not be able to be served - Refer to the Grille de l'Orangerie or Division Leclerc stops. Find here, the information poster.
Access to the Versailles Chantiers train station
The positioning of bus lines will be impacted during the Paralympic Games.
From 19 August to 9 September 2024 inclusive : lines 6201, 6202, 6204, 6211 and 6240 are reintegrated into the Bus Station but on different platforms. Find here the map of the Versailles Chantiers station during this period.
Impacts around the Greater Versailles area
