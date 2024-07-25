Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: free shuttle lines to get you to the most remote competition venues
450 free shuttles to travel to competition sites far from the network
During the Paris 2024 Games, 10 free shuttle lines on which 450 buses, mostly articulated, will circulate, will transport spectators to the six most remote competition venues in the public transport network.
These buses, all carbon-free, will run on either biogas or biofuel (HVO).
Which competition venues for the Paris 2024 Games are served by the free shuttle lines?
Le Golf National
The national golf course located in Guyancourt will be connected by shuttle from the stations of:
- Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (RER C, lines N and U)
- Massy-Palaiseau (RER B and C)
Palace of Versailles
The Palace of Versailles, which will host the modern pentathlon and equestrian sport competitions, will be accessible by carbon-free shuttles from the stations of:
- Versailles Rive-Droite (line L)
- Versailles Château Rive-Gauche (RER C)
- Versailles Chantiers (RER C and lines N and U)
Élancourt Hill
The site where the mountain bike events will take place, the Colline d'Élancourt will be accessible by shuttle from the train station of:
- Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (RER C, lines N and U)
Roland Garros
And no, during the Paris 2024 Games, there will not only be tennis at Roland Garros, but also boxing events. It will be possible to get there from the train station of:
- Porte Dauphine (metro line 2, RER C and tram T3b)
Parc des Princes
This shuttle, set up only for three days on July 27, 28 and 30 during the football events, supports metro lines 9 and 10 to bring spectators to the Parc des Princes. It will be available from the station of:
- Charles-de-Gaulle Étoile (metro lines 1, 2, 6 and RER A)
Nautical Stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne
The athletes of flatwater canoeing, canoe slalom and rowing will compete for the medal at the nautical stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne, which can be reached by shuttle bus from the train station of:
- Chelles-Gournay (RER E to Eaux calmes)
Free shuttle service, how does it work?
Do we have to book the shuttles and are they accessible to everyone?
The shuttles are free, without reservation and accessible to all. All you have to do is show up at the station and board to enjoy the service.
Are the shuttles accessible to people with reduced mobility?
Yes, the shuttles are accessible to people with reduced mobility.
However, to make travel more comfortable for wheelchair users, a dedicated shuttle service for departures from the 7 Parisian stations and the Rosa Parks station will be available throughout the period of the Paris 2024 Games.
When and how often will the shuttles run?
The shuttles will run to the outlying sites, only on competition days:
- From 2:30 a.m. before the start of the competition
- Throughout the event
- And up to 2 hours after the competition
A bus will pass every minute to each site.
What do the shuttles look like?
The shuttles are buses like those that run on the Ile-de-France transport network. You will recognize them by the billboard that will indicate "Paris 2024" and the place of destination.