Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: free shuttle lines to get you to the most remote competition venues

Le Golf National

The national golf course located in Guyancourt will be connected by shuttle from the stations of:

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (RER C, lines N and U)

(RER C, lines N and U) Massy-Palaiseau (RER B and C)

Palace of Versailles

The Palace of Versailles, which will host the modern pentathlon and equestrian sport competitions, will be accessible by carbon-free shuttles from the stations of:

Versailles Rive-Droite (line L)

(line L) Versailles Château Rive-Gauche (RER C)

(RER C) Versailles Chantiers (RER C and lines N and U)

Élancourt Hill

The site where the mountain bike events will take place, the Colline d'Élancourt will be accessible by shuttle from the train station of:

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (RER C, lines N and U)

Roland Garros

And no, during the Paris 2024 Games, there will not only be tennis at Roland Garros, but also boxing events. It will be possible to get there from the train station of:

Porte Dauphine (metro line 2, RER C and tram T3b)

Parc des Princes

This shuttle, set up only for three days on July 27, 28 and 30 during the football events, supports metro lines 9 and 10 to bring spectators to the Parc des Princes. It will be available from the station of:

Charles-de-Gaulle Étoile (metro lines 1, 2, 6 and RER A)

Nautical Stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne

The athletes of flatwater canoeing, canoe slalom and rowing will compete for the medal at the nautical stadium of Vaires-sur-Marne, which can be reached by shuttle bus from the train station of: