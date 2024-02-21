Electricity, biomethane: sustainable buses, for a strong ecological commitment

An ambitious goal that involves investing in new vehicles, choosing the energies that will run your buses, but not only!

More sustainable mobility is thought of at all levels of the transport chain.

1) In 2025, the bus and coach network will run on clean energy in urban areas

In Île-de-France, vehicles that still run on diesel will all be converted, from 2025, to hydrogenated vegetable oils (or HVO): a cleaner fuel, composed of used vegetable and cooking oils, compatible with diesel vehicles, which will be used for the propulsion of the latter.

Île-de-France Mobilités has chosen a mix of 70% biomethane and 30% electric, which aims to guarantee better energy sovereignty for the Île-de-France bus network.

2) 4,000 new clean coaches and buses will arrive on the lines between 2025 and 2028

As of 1 July 2025, just over 5,172 vehicles (buses and coaches) will run on sustainable energy.

And this is just the beginning, as Île-de-France Mobilités plans to order 4,000 new electric or biomethane buses and coaches.

A total of 4,000 vehicles will be put on the road, with an average of 1,000 per year, between 2025 and 2028.