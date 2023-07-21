Île-de-France Mobilités, Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

In Île-de-France, the host country of the Paris 2024 Games, 25 Olympic venues and 17 Paralympic venues are waiting for spectators to arrive.

For the occasion, an ambition has been set: that 100% of spectators will be able to access the competition sites by public transport.

This is a major challenge that Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for public transport in the Paris region and Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Games, has been ready to take up and has been preparing for several years.