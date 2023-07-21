Île-de-France Mobilités, Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
In Île-de-France, the host country of the Paris 2024 Games, 25 Olympic venues and 17 Paralympic venues are waiting for spectators to arrive.
For the occasion, an ambition has been set: that 100% of spectators will be able to access the competition sites by public transport.
This is a major challenge that Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for public transport in the Paris region and Official Partner of the Paris 2024 Games, has been ready to take up and has been preparing for several years.
Spectator transport: Île-de-France Mobilités mobilised from the application phase
Welcoming several million spectators and thousands of athletes and accredited staff needs to be prepared! For several years, Île-de-France Mobilités has been mobilising all its expertise in the management of public transport, in preparation for the world's largest sporting event.
Fully mobilised from the candidature phase to make this global event a success, Île-de-France Mobilités, which brings together and manages all public transport stakeholders in the Île-de-France Region, has set up a transport and mobility plan designed specifically for the Paris 2024 Games, in close collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Mobility Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games (CMJOP).
During the Paris 2024 Games, the public transport offer provided by the Île-de-France Mobilités operators (the main ones being RATP and Transilien SNCF Voyageurs) will be more concentrated in the heart of the agglomeration and around 15% higher than on a typical summer day.
Île-de-France Mobilités: Official partner of public transport in the Ile-de-France region
In addition to the Worldwide Mobility Partner, Toyota, which is already supporting the Paris 2024 Games, the Organising Committee has chosen Île-de-France Mobilités for the transport of accredited participants (Olympic and Paralympic athletes, federations, volunteers and the media).
With a fleet of 10,500 buses and coaches, spread over about 200 bus operational centers, Île-de-France Mobilités is one of the key players in this challenge. The public authorities have also temporarily extended its competence for the duration of the Games so that it can carry out these missions alongside Paris 2024.
Deployment of a fleet of buses and coaches for the transport of accredited persons
A fleet of around 1,000 buses and coaches (the equivalent of the transport network of the city of Lyon) will meet this challenge to transport 200,000 accredited people, in addition to public transport.
Passenger information and dedicated application
The Organising Authority is also supporting Paris 2024 to provide better information to Ile-de-France residents and tourists to organise their travel. Île-de-France Mobilités will launch an application dedicated to transport in Île-de-France during the Games in the spring of 2024.
A "Paris 2024" package
For better access to public transport, avoid queues and save time: Île-de-France Mobilités is rolling out the "Paris 2024" pass : a practical and economical package to make life easier for spectators at the Paris 2024 Games.
Creation of shuttles dedicated to the transport of spectators in wheelchairs
While 90% of tram, train and RER traffic will be covered by an accessible station or station by the start of the Paris 2024 Games, the extraordinary use of public transport will pose a problem for the smooth mobility of wheelchair spectators and their companions. As a reminder, 4,000 spectators in wheelchairs are expected each day during the Olympic Games and 2,500 during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
To facilitate travel for all spectators, Île-de-France Mobilités is setting up a transport service dedicated to wheelchair users who have purchased a PFR ticket for the Paris 2024 Games.
Upon reservation, this service will allow spectators to go directly to the Olympic and Paralympic sites from the major stations of the Ile-de-France network (Gare de Lyon, Gare d'Austerlitz, Gare Montparnasse, Gare Saint-Lazare, Gare du Nord, Gare de l'Est, Gare Rosa Parks on the RER E), using the reserved lanes on road traffic.