Paris Marathon for All: transport open all night

On 10 August, under the lights of the city, more than 40,000 amateur athletes will follow in the footsteps of the Olympic runners, for an exceptional sporting and festive event, unique in the history of the Games.

Two race options will be offered to registrants:

The full course of the 42.195 km Olympic marathon that connects Paris to Versailles, via Boulogne Billancourt, Sèvres, Ville-d'Avray, Viroflay, Meudon and Issy-les-Moulineaux, which starts at 9 p.m

42.195 km Olympic marathon that connects Paris to Versailles, via Boulogne Billancourt, Sèvres, Ville-d'Avray, Viroflay, Meudon and Issy-les-Moulineaux, which starts at 9 p.m And a 10 km race through the architectural and historical beauties of the city of Paris, which starts at 11:30 p.m

Both routes will start in front of the Paris City Hall and end on the Esplanade des Invalides.

And to facilitate the comings and goings of the runners and those, who will come in large numbers, to encourage them, some of the Ile-de-France transport lines will play extra time all night long. Let us explain.