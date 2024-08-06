Paris Marathon for All: transport open all night
On 10 August, under the lights of the city, more than 40,000 amateur athletes will follow in the footsteps of the Olympic runners, for an exceptional sporting and festive event, unique in the history of the Games.
Two race options will be offered to registrants:
- The full course of the 42.195 km Olympic marathon that connects Paris to Versailles, via Boulogne Billancourt, Sèvres, Ville-d'Avray, Viroflay, Meudon and Issy-les-Moulineaux, which starts at 9 p.m
- And a 10 km race through the architectural and historical beauties of the city of Paris, which starts at 11:30 p.m
Both routes will start in front of the Paris City Hall and end on the Esplanade des Invalides.
And to facilitate the comings and goings of the runners and those, who will come in large numbers, to encourage them, some of the Ile-de-France transport lines will play extra time all night long. Let us explain.
Paris Marathon for all, several metro and RER lines open all night
On the occasion of the Marathon pour Tous, on the night of August 10 to 11, 2024, the following stops will be served throughout the night:
On metro line 1
Château de Vincennes, Nation, Gare de Lyon, Bastille, Châtelet, Palais-Royal Musée du Louvre, Franklin D.Roosevelt, George V, Charles-de-Gaulle Étoile, Porte Maillot, Pont de Neuilly and La Défense-Grande Arche
On metro line 2
Porte Dauphine, Charles-de-Gaulle Étoile, Place de Clichy, Antwerp, Barbès Rochechouart, Jaurès, Belleville, Père Lachaise and Nation
On metro line 4
Bagneux-Lucie Aubrac, Mairie de Montrouge, Porte d'Orléans, Denfert-Rochereau, Montparnasse-Bienvenüe, Saint-Michel, Châtelet-Les Halles, Strasbourg Saint-Denis, Gare de l'Est, Gare du Nord, Barbès Rochechouart and Porte de Clignancourt
On metro line 5
Bobigny - Pablo Picasso, Church of Pantin, Porte de Pantin, Jaurè and Gare du Nord
On metro line 6
Nation, Bercy, Place d'Italie, Denfert Rochereau, La Motte Picquet Grenelle, Bir-Hakeim, Trocadéro, Kléber and Charles-de-Gaulle Étoile
On metro line 8
La Motte Picquet Grenelle, Invalides, Madeleine, Grands Boulevards and Strasbourg Saint-Denis
On metro line 9
Pont de Sèvres, Porte de Saint Cloud, La Muette, Trocadéro, Alma-Marceau, Franklin D-Roosevelt, Saint-Augustin, Havre Caumartin, Grands Boulevards, Strasbourg Saint-Denis, Oberkampf, Nation, Porte de Montreuil and Mairie de Montreuil
On metro line 14
Saint-Denis-Pleyel, Saint-Ouen, Porte de Clichy, Pont Cardinet, Saint-Lazare, Madeleine, Pyramides, Châtelet, Gare de Lyon, Bercy, Cour St-Emilion, Bibliothèque F.Mitterand and Olympiades
On the RER C
F. Mitterrand Library, Saint-Michel Notre Dame and Invalides.
The last departure is scheduled for 2:54 a.m. from Invalides.
Service between Versailles and Paris reinforced for Marathon spectators
On the occasion of this festive night, thousands of spectators and accompanying persons are expected along the runners' route, especially in Versailles, where a fan zone, the Club 2024, is open every evening, with concerts and entertainment.
Three additional trains on the RER C until 1:30 a.m.
In order to better serve the city and allow spectators to travel until late at night, RER C traffic will be reinforced from Versailles-Château station (Left Bank) with 3 additional trains to serve Champ de Mars – Eiffel Tower, Invalides, Saint-Michel Notre Dame and François Mitterrand Library from Versailles-Château at 00:32 a.m. 1 hour and 1 hour 30 minutes.
A special bus line to reach Paris from Versailles
In addition, a night bus line is set up from Versailles Château – Rive Gauche to La Motte Picquet-Grenelle for spectators.
Articulated buses with 100 seats are planned every 10 minutes between midnight and 3 a.m.
Reinforced night buses for the night of the Marathon for All
In addition to the metro and RER C lines, which are open all night, Île-de-France Mobilités is strengthening its night bus offer to facilitate travel to the outer suburbs.
Throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, a night bus is scheduled every 20 minutes compared to 30 in normal times.
Park and ride facilities open at night to reach or leave Paris
In order to allow all Ile-de-France residents to travel to or from Paris after the Marathon, park-and-ride facilities have been identified near the metro stations that will run all night. Spectators and Ile-de-France residents can already consult and reserve the available parking spaces.
Other park-and-ride facilities are also available in the area.
To find all the information on transport during the Marathon for all, visit the dedicated page on the Marathon website.
Also discover the map of park-and-ride facilities in Paris and the inner suburbs, near the metros open on the night of the Marathon for all.
And on the occasion of the Marathon pour Tous, the N01 and N02 lines, which go around Paris, will start every 3 minutes :
- from Franklin D. Roosevelt to the north
- from the National Assembly to the south
Please note : the section between Franklin D. Roosevelt and Invalides is not served by bus.
Please note
The route of several bus lines will be modified on the day of the marathon to circumvent traffic restrictions. The terminus of most of these lines will change so as not to cross the Seine.
Our advice? Check your itinerary on the official Paris 2024 Games app Transport Public Paris 2024 or on the Île-de-France Mobilités app