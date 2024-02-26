Transport safety during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

A mobilized human presence

More than 4,000 prevention and security agents are deployed daily on the Île-de-France Mobilités public transport network.

On the platforms, in stations, in stations and in rolling stock: patrols from the GPSR*, Suge**, but also private security teams and mediators, ensure the safety of users every day, in addition to the national police and gendarmerie forces.

On the occasion of the Paris 2024 Games, all of these agents will be particularly mobilized to ensure the safety and serenity of spectators.

Explosive canine detection brigades

The canine detection brigades specialise in the detection of explosives and are present on the lines of the Ile-de-France transport network to intervene in the event of abandoned objects, alongside the police.

A right of movement granted to all security and rescue reinforcements

Police, military, firefighters, rescue workers, deminers... It is common for agents to intervene in public transport, outside their working hours. These are valuable gestures that improve the safety of all users.

50,000 reinforcements, from all over France, will intervene during the Paris 2024 Games. And to support them in their mission, Île-de-France Mobilités is offering them freedom of movement with 50,000 passes distributed, valid for the duration of the Paris 2024 Games.