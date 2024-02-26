Transport safety during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
Two security officers on duty on the Xavier Chibout network ©
Passenger safety is a priority for Île-de-France Mobilités, which invests every year to improve safety in public transport in the Ile-de-France region.
With its 500,000 spectators per day (for one day of Olympic competition) and more than twenty competition venues to serve, the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games required a tailor-made security system, alongside the work of the police forces.
Video protection, mobilization of prevention and security agents... Discover the security system deployed for the Paris 2024 Games.
A mobilized human presence
More than 4,000 prevention and security agents are deployed daily on the Île-de-France Mobilités public transport network.
On the platforms, in stations, in stations and in rolling stock: patrols from the GPSR*, Suge**, but also private security teams and mediators, ensure the safety of users every day, in addition to the national police and gendarmerie forces.
On the occasion of the Paris 2024 Games, all of these agents will be particularly mobilized to ensure the safety and serenity of spectators.
Explosive canine detection brigades
The canine detection brigades specialise in the detection of explosives and are present on the lines of the Ile-de-France transport network to intervene in the event of abandoned objects, alongside the police.
A right of movement granted to all security and rescue reinforcements
Police, military, firefighters, rescue workers, deminers... It is common for agents to intervene in public transport, outside their working hours. These are valuable gestures that improve the safety of all users.
50,000 reinforcements, from all over France, will intervene during the Paris 2024 Games. And to support them in their mission, Île-de-France Mobilités is offering them freedom of movement with 50,000 passes distributed, valid for the duration of the Paris 2024 Games.
Video protection: more than 80,000 cameras deployed in stations
In addition to the presence of agents, more than 80,000 video protection cameras are deployed throughout the network.
And for the Paris 2024 Games, €10 million has been invested to improve and increase surveillance of the main train stations near the competition venues.
A security system coordinated by the Prefecture of Police
The public transport security system is planned and coordinated under the authority of the Prefecture of Police in charge of securing the event and security in public transport, in particular through the Operational Security Coordination Centre (CCOS), co-financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
*RATP Network Protection and Security Group
**General surveillance of the SNCF