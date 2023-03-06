Sanef 107.7 radio and Île-de-France Mobilités are joining forces on the airwaves to encourage Ile-de-France residents to carpool!
A partnership in favour of carpooling
To encourage Ile-de-France residents to adopt new, more economical and eco-responsible habits, Île-de-France Mobilités and Sanef 107.7 radio station are joining forces from 6 to 10 March to highlight the practice of carpooling on the airwaves.
Daily columns will give the floor to carpoolers, but also to personalities such as Laurent Probst (Managing Director of Île-de-France Mobilités) who will talk about the positive impacts of carpooling and the concrete and facilitating initiatives proposed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Throughout the period, spots will also be broadcast to remind listeners of the advantages of carpooling and to encourage listeners to be informed and (perhaps) take the plunge!
*Driving alone in a vehicle that could accommodate several people.
What are Île-de-France Mobilités' initiatives in terms of carpooling?
For drivers
- A mileage allowance per trip between 1.5 and 3 euros per passenger (depending on the distance travelled) paid via the carpooling application used.
Psst : Drivers who carpool every day on their home-to-work journey can receive up to 150 euros per month!
For passengers
- Two trips are offered for annual and monthly Navigo subscribers (Imagine'R and Senior included) within the limit of 30 km per trip. A perfect initiative, for example, for the inhabitants of the inner and outer suburbs who have to go to the nearest station every day.
- In the event of pollution peaks or major disruptions in transport, such as a strike, the system of two free journeys per day (i.e. a round trip) is extended to all Ile-de-France residents without any means test!
The carpooling trips of partner operators (Blablacar Daily, Karos and Klaxit) are listed on the Île-de-France Mobilités website and mobile application from the route search! 200,000 trips are made every month!
Why choose carpooling?
There are many reasons to carpool:
- Fight against pollution by reducing the number of cars on the road every day,
- To make the road network more fluid and thus reduce traffic jams by reducing travel time and the feeling of stress on one's journeys,
- Offer or find a solution during disruptions in public transport,
- Save money, both for the driver by sharing the cost of the journey, and for the carpooler by finding an economical solution for their daily mobility