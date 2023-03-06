Sanef 107.7 radio and Île-de-France Mobilités are joining forces on the airwaves to encourage Ile-de-France residents to carpool!

A partnership in favour of carpooling

To encourage Ile-de-France residents to adopt new, more economical and eco-responsible habits, Île-de-France Mobilités and Sanef 107.7 radio station are joining forces from 6 to 10 March to highlight the practice of carpooling on the airwaves.

Daily columns will give the floor to carpoolers, but also to personalities such as Laurent Probst (Managing Director of Île-de-France Mobilités) who will talk about the positive impacts of carpooling and the concrete and facilitating initiatives proposed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

Throughout the period, spots will also be broadcast to remind listeners of the advantages of carpooling and to encourage listeners to be informed and (perhaps) take the plunge!

*Driving alone in a vehicle that could accommodate several people.