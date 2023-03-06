Sanef 107.7 radio and Île-de-France Mobilités are joining forces on the airwaves to encourage Ile-de-France residents to carpool!

More than 200,000 carpooling trips are made every month on our network!
More than 200,000 carpooling trips are made every month on our network!

A partnership in favour of carpooling

To encourage Ile-de-France residents to adopt new, more economical and eco-responsible habits, Île-de-France Mobilités and Sanef 107.7 radio station are joining forces from 6 to 10 March to highlight the practice of carpooling on the airwaves.

Daily columns will give the floor to carpoolers, but also to personalities such as Laurent Probst (Managing Director of Île-de-France Mobilités) who will talk about the positive impacts of carpooling and the concrete and facilitating initiatives proposed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

Throughout the period, spots will also be broadcast to remind listeners of the advantages of carpooling and to encourage listeners to be informed and (perhaps) take the plunge!

*Driving alone in a vehicle that could accommodate several people.

To be able to watch this video, you should

What are Île-de-France Mobilités' initiatives in terms of carpooling?

For drivers

  • A mileage allowance per trip between 1.5 and 3 euros per passenger (depending on the distance travelled) paid via the carpooling application used.

Psst : Drivers who carpool every day on their home-to-work journey can receive up to 150 euros per month!

For passengers

  • Two trips are offered for annual and monthly Navigo subscribers (Imagine'R and Senior included) within the limit of 30 km per trip. A perfect initiative, for example, for the inhabitants of the inner and outer suburbs who have to go to the nearest station every day.
  • In the event of pollution peaks or major disruptions in transport, such as a strike, the system of two free journeys per day (i.e. a round trip) is extended to all Ile-de-France residents without any means test!

The carpooling trips of partner operators (Blablacar Daily, Karos and Klaxit) are listed on the Île-de-France Mobilités website and mobile application from the route search! 200,000 trips are made every month!

Why choose carpooling?

There are many reasons to carpool:

  • Fight against pollution by reducing the number of cars on the road every day,
  • To make the road network more fluid and thus reduce traffic jams by reducing travel time and the feeling of stress on one's journeys,
  • Offer or find a solution during disruptions in public transport,
  • Save money, both for the driver by sharing the cost of the journey, and for the carpooler by finding an economical solution for their daily mobility