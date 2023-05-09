Culture Bus: discover exceptional places on your bus line
Discovering the Île-de-France... But by bus!
In partnership with France 3 Paris Île-de-France, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching Culture Bus.
Culture Bus is a series of 40 video clips of 3mn30 which each present 3 places of interest (cultural, heritage, natural...) or anecdotes located on a bus route in the Paris region.
Broadcast from May 9, 2023 on France 3 Paris Île-de-France, Culture Bus makes you discover your daily journey from another angle. The cameras of France 3 Île-de-France have indeed crisscrossed the entire region and set their lenses on incredible and sometimes unsuspected places.
Did you know, for example, that the Museum of Photography in Bièvre (line 15, Cholette stop) alone has more than a million photographs, making it one of the largest international collections? Or that the rose garden on the island of Puteaux (line 176, Pont de Neuilly-Rive Gauche stop) grows more than 110 varieties of roses?
And this is only a tiny part of what you will discover every day on France Paris Île-de-France and on the social networks of Île-de-France Mobilités, from 9 May!
Looking better at what we already know
Culture Bus is also an invitation to travel and take your time. Take the time to marvel at your daily commute, to discover incredible places and to fully immerse yourself in the nature that surrounds us and the richness of the heritage.
Lovers of "slow tourism", Culture Bus is the series made for you not to be missed!
And even before the first episodes are broadcast, did you know that, throughout the year, the cultural heritage of the Ile-de-France region is open to you, thanks to the cultural advantages of your Navigo pass?
A true cultural pass, your Navigo allows you to benefit from reduced, decreasing (or even free) rates from more than 300 cultural partners in Île-de-France.
happy, heritage is also told to your ears
For the most curious among you, download the happy mobile app and discover exceptional places in Île-de-France without deviating from your usual route.
Castles, monuments, museums or artists' houses, parks and forests... With just a few clicks, the app takes you through space and time with over 700 short historical stories!