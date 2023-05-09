Culture Bus: discover exceptional places on your bus line

Discovering the Île-de-France... But by bus!

In partnership with France 3 Paris Île-de-France, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching Culture Bus.

Culture Bus is a series of 40 video clips of 3mn30 which each present 3 places of interest (cultural, heritage, natural...) or anecdotes located on a bus route in the Paris region.

Broadcast from May 9, 2023 on France 3 Paris Île-de-France, Culture Bus makes you discover your daily journey from another angle. The cameras of France 3 Île-de-France have indeed crisscrossed the entire region and set their lenses on incredible and sometimes unsuspected places.

Did you know, for example, that the Museum of Photography in Bièvre (line 15, Cholette stop) alone has more than a million photographs, making it one of the largest international collections? Or that the rose garden on the island of Puteaux (line 176, Pont de Neuilly-Rive Gauche stop) grows more than 110 varieties of roses?

And this is only a tiny part of what you will discover every day on France Paris Île-de-France and on the social networks of Île-de-France Mobilités, from 9 May!