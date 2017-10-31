More resources for security

More safety on public transport and around stations

In terms of security, video protection has been greatly strengthened since 2016 (18,500 cameras):

100% of metro stations and train stations are video-protected

of metro stations and train stations are video-protected 100% of trams are video-protected

of trams are video-protected 90% of the buses are video-protected and they will be 100% by the end of 2018.

The human presence has been reinforced with the recruitment of 690 reception, security and mediation agents in stations for the whole of Île-de-France, as well as 200 additional security agents in the outer suburbs.

To be more effective in the face of acts of delinquency in public transport, a single command centre under the authority of the railway police will make it possible to unify the efforts of all the security forces from 2019 (more than 3,000 security agents with those of the railway police, the RATP, the SNCF and the bus operators).