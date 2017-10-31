More resources for security
More safety on public transport and around stations
In terms of security, video protection has been greatly strengthened since 2016 (18,500 cameras):
- 100% of metro stations and train stations are video-protected
- 100% of trams are video-protected
- 90% of the buses are video-protected and they will be 100% by the end of 2018.
The human presence has been reinforced with the recruitment of 690 reception, security and mediation agents in stations for the whole of Île-de-France, as well as 200 additional security agents in the outer suburbs.
To be more effective in the face of acts of delinquency in public transport, a single command centre under the authority of the railway police will make it possible to unify the efforts of all the security forces from 2019 (more than 3,000 security agents with those of the railway police, the RATP, the SNCF and the bus operators).
New Dog Detection Teams: Dogs Trained to Detect Explosives
Since 2014, the number of forgotten bags and objects has increased by 122% on the Transilien network with more than 1500 reports per year, or more than 4 per day, thus reinforcing the feeling of insecurity and causing many delays and disruptions. Dog detection brigades (sniffer dogs) have been deployed on the SNCF and RATP networks to reduce response times following alerts to abandoned parcels and thus improve the regularity of traffic. This approach involves better coordination between security forces, which will culminate in the establishment of the Single Security Operational Coordination Centre in 2019.
Stop Fraud
Fraud represents 366 million euros in lost revenue each year. Aware of these challenges, the Île-de-France Region, Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP and SNCF Transilien decided in 2016 to intensify their anti-fraud policies, in particular by imposing new rules and stricter penalties against fraudsters, and by increasing controls.
By 2021, 100% of the RER trains in Île-de-France will be equipped with video protection cameras (20 million euros per year) and 100% of buses in 2018. 23000 operational cameras in train and metro stations. 3200 security agents deployed on the network (130 million euros per year). Single emergency numbers 3117. 20 dog detection teams. A single security coordination centre. The fight against fraud.