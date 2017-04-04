New equipment at the station to fight fraud and prepare for the arrival of Smart Navigo

The operation is 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) (except for the design part) as part of its contract with SNCF Transilien.

The first station to be equipped could be the emblematic Saint Lazare station, subject to ongoing studies. With 1600 trains and 450,000 passengers per day, Saint Lazare remains, in fact, the last major Parisian station with completely free access (Transilien tracks and TER/Intercités tracks would be equipped).

"The request I made to SNCF Transilien on September 20 to equip the Saint-Lazare station with control gates is now becoming a reality. Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) will fully finance this equipment, which is particularly useful in the fight against fraud and will be equipped with the technologies necessary for the deployment of Smart Navigo. Trains, buses, and now train stations, the Transport Revolution continues at every stage of the journeys of Ile-de-France residents," announced Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) and the Île-de-France Region.

For more information, go to the page dedicated to the deployment of the new validation gates at St-Lazare station (July 2019).

This order, which is part of the policy of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), the Transport Organising Authority in the Ile de France region, in terms of the fight against fraud, should make it possible to halve the number of Transilien customers who do not pass through a control gate on their daily journeys.

It is also a question of preparing future innovative services in the field of ticketing, which are the subject of the Smart Navigo programme (use of smartphones, Navigo Liberté+, etc.) and which will simplify the daily life of regular and occasional travellers.