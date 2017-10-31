New mobility solutions for your travels
Carpooling is now integrated into the Vianavigo application and parking spaces are available free of charge for carpoolers in Park & Rides.
Press releases: Ile-de-France Mobilités finances 1,815 spaces in 3 new park-and-ride facilities – Three new park-and-ride facilities financed for the outer suburbs
5000 park-and-ride spaces under construction
More spaces for bicycles at stations
Follow live the number of Véligo seats in Île-de-France
7000 Véligo seats
In order to allow passengers to easily park their bikes near train stations, the Véligo spaces continue to develop in the Île-de-France region with 141 planned by the end of 2018 (94 of which will be secured), i.e. more than 7,000 spaces in 2018.
From 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités will also offer a long-term rental service for electrically assisted bicycles.
Press releases: 784 new Véligo parking spaces for the Val-de-Marne – Inauguration of a new Véligo space in Massy-Palaiseau (91) – Opening of the 1st Véligo space in a major Parisian station
Autonomous shuttles or river transport
Innovation is at the heart of the priorities of Île-de-France Mobilités, which is currently testing autonomous bus shuttles (La Défense, Bois de Vincennes or Paris 12th) and the possibilities that could exist to develop public transport on rivers.
Île-de-France Mobilités has set up a preferential rate reserved for Navigo subscribers with Batobus.
Develop smart navigo and its online services. Opening up access to data to facilitate innovation. Designing and experimenting with the transport of the future.