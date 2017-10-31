New mobility solutions for your travels

More spaces for bicycles at stations

Follow live the number of Véligo seats in Île-de-France

7000 Véligo seats

In order to allow passengers to easily park their bikes near train stations, the Véligo spaces continue to develop in the Île-de-France region with 141 planned by the end of 2018 (94 of which will be secured), i.e. more than 7,000 spaces in 2018.

From 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités will also offer a long-term rental service for electrically assisted bicycles.

