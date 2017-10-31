New mobility solutions for your travels

Carpooling is now integrated into the Vianavigo application and parking spaces are available free of charge for carpoolers in Park & Rides.

Three new park-and-ride facilities financed for the outer suburbs

Figures for new parking spaces under construction

5000 park-and-ride spaces under construction

More spaces for bicycles at stations

Follow live the number of Véligo seats in Île-de-France

7000 Véligo seats

In order to allow passengers to easily park their bikes near train stations, the Véligo spaces continue to develop in the Île-de-France region with 141 planned by the end of 2018 (94 of which will be secured), i.e. more than 7,000 spaces in 2018.

From 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités will also offer a long-term rental service for electrically assisted bicycles.

784 new Véligo parking spaces for the Val-de-Marne. Inauguration of a new Véligo space in Massy-Palaiseau (91). Opening of the 1st Véligo space in a major Parisian station

Autonomous shuttles or river transport

Innovation is at the heart of the priorities of Île-de-France Mobilités, which is currently testing autonomous bus shuttles (La Défense, Bois de Vincennes or Paris 12th) and the possibilities that could exist to develop public transport on rivers.

Île-de-France Mobilités has set up a preferential rate reserved for Navigo subscribers with Batobus.

Autonomous shuttle being tested
Develop smart navigo and its online services. Opening up access to data to facilitate innovation. Designing and experimenting with the transport of the future.