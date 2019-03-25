Start of the public inquiry for the creation of Cable A
From Monday 25 March: focus on the public inquiry
From 25 March, and for a period of six weeks, the inhabitants and stakeholders of the territory are invited to take part in the public inquiry in order toexpress their opinions and remarks on the project! The inquiry is conducted under the aegis of a commission of inquiry which is responsible for ensuring that the public is properly informed, that the procedure is properly conducted and that the public is receiving comments. It will lead, if the opinion issued by the commission is favourable, to the declaration of public utility of the project – which will be issued by the Prefect.
All the information about the project is here: www.cable-a-televal.fr.
How to express oneself on the project during the investigation? Go to this page.
The objectives of the public inquiry:
- Present the characteristics of the project to the public;
- To collect the expression of as many people as possible in order to provide useful information for the assessment of the project;
- To make the urban planning documents of the municipalities of the route compatible;
The public inquiry is an essential step for the project. A new phase of information and exchange with the public on a detailed project. The preparation, the prefecture must check that the public inquiry file is complete. It then refers the matter to the administrative court and then to the commission of inquiry. 30 days after the end of the public inquiry, the commission draws up a report on its progress and formulates its opinion on the subject.
A reliable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional transport
This new means of transport meets the requirements of the terrain: the RD1 and the railway lines affect the daily movements of the inhabitants, cutting this territory of the Val-de-Marne in two.
Cable A offers a new mobility solution to residents with:
- A guarantee of transport time. With Cable A, the 4.5km distance between the two ends of the line will be covered in 17 minutes. Without traffic congestion, punctuality and fluidity of cabin traffic is thus guaranteed.
- Enhanced accessibility. Each of the stations and cabins of Cable A will be 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility.
- A clean alternative to the car, less traffic jams and therefore less pollution for everyone's air quality.
This attractive and innovative means of transport will allow the densely populated districts of Bois-Matar (Villeneuve-Saint-Georges) and Temps-Durables (Limeil-Brévannes) to connect the entire network more quickly.
The Cable, a new mode of transport in Île-de-France. It is more relevant for crossing urban cuts. It promotes intermodality. It is an urban cable car, it is accessible to all.
For more information on the project, visit the www.cable-a-televal.fr website and the Île-de-France Mobilités Twitter feed.
