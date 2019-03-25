Start of the public inquiry for the creation of Cable A

From Monday 25 March: focus on the public inquiry

From 25 March, and for a period of six weeks, the inhabitants and stakeholders of the territory are invited to take part in the public inquiry in order toexpress their opinions and remarks on the project! The inquiry is conducted under the aegis of a commission of inquiry which is responsible for ensuring that the public is properly informed, that the procedure is properly conducted and that the public is receiving comments. It will lead, if the opinion issued by the commission is favourable, to the declaration of public utility of the project – which will be issued by the Prefect.

All the information about the project is here: www.cable-a-televal.fr.

How to express oneself on the project during the investigation? Go to this page.

The objectives of the public inquiry: