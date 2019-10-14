Large-scale projects to build a + modern and + extensive transport network

Modernisation and maintenance work on the existing network for greater safety and better punctuality

To meet the challenge of the 41 million trips made every day on the Île-de-France transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités, in collaboration with its transport and infrastructure management partners, has launched an ambitious programme to improve and modernise the network. The objective is to renovate the entire infrastructure of the rail network to limit disruptions, improve regularity and save time for users.

Several spectacular projects are also underway, such as the renewal of the tracks of the central section of the RER A, the busiest line in Europe, to allow it to operate for the next 40 years; and the renovation and modernisation of the RER C tunnel in Paris. In total, in 2017, more than 1,600 projects were carried out throughout the Île-de-France region by SNCF Réseau, and this dynamic will continue to grow in the years to come.

In addition to these essential improvements, many projects are underway to increase the robustness and capacity of the current lines to enable them to accommodate more passengers in better conditions: the creation of a 4th track in Cergy-le-Haut, the development of a platform in Créteil Pompadour and Denfert-Rochereau, or the automation of line 4, which will make it possible to run more trains by increasing regularity.