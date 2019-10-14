Large-scale projects to build a + modern and + extensive transport network
Focus on the Grand Paris Express
Large-scale projects are underway throughout the Île-de-France region to build 4 new automatic metro lines around Paris and extend 4 existing lines. The future backbone of the Ile-de-France network, line 14 is being extended to the north and south to relieve congestion on line 13 and connect directly to Orly airport.
Focus on the Eole project, extension of the RER E to the west
Work is also underway to extend the RER E to the west in order to create a new structuring link between east and west, better serve La Défense and relieve congestion on the RER A. To complete this regional network, 8 tram lines were created or extended as well as numerous bus lines with a high level of service.
Focus on the T9 Paris <> Orly Ville Tram
10 km long, its route will serve 6 municipalities from Paris – Porte de Choisy to Orly city centre in less than 30 minutes. The laying of the rails on the route is progressing rapidly and the new trains are currently being tested for commissioning at the end of 2020.
Metros, trams, buses... You can discover all the projects for the extension and creation of lines here.
Improving buses in the outer suburbs today to make travel easier
As of now, Île-de-France Mobilités is investing to improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents in the Greater Banlieue region. For example, by setting up buses more often and later to adapt to everyone's pace of life; cleaner vehicles.
Infographic: The energy transition continues in Île-de-France. 100% clean buses in 2005 for a better quality of life. 5 NGV buses will be deployed on the Express line 91.06C, Massy-Saclay. 11 electric buses will be deployed on the Argenteuil-Sartrouville and Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines networks. 2 hydrogen buses will be tested on the Versailles Grand Parc network.
Île-de-France Mobilités is also working to make the most of the current road infrastructure bydeveloping dedicated lanes on motorways and priority at traffic lights. In recent years, many express lines have been put into service toserve major business centres with very competitive travel times: Meaux-Melun, Torcy-Créteil, Massy-Saint-Quentin en Yvelines via the Saclay plateau, etc.
Modernisation and maintenance work on the existing network for greater safety and better punctuality
To meet the challenge of the 41 million trips made every day on the Île-de-France transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités, in collaboration with its transport and infrastructure management partners, has launched an ambitious programme to improve and modernise the network. The objective is to renovate the entire infrastructure of the rail network to limit disruptions, improve regularity and save time for users.
Several spectacular projects are also underway, such as the renewal of the tracks of the central section of the RER A, the busiest line in Europe, to allow it to operate for the next 40 years; and the renovation and modernisation of the RER C tunnel in Paris. In total, in 2017, more than 1,600 projects were carried out throughout the Île-de-France region by SNCF Réseau, and this dynamic will continue to grow in the years to come.
In addition to these essential improvements, many projects are underway to increase the robustness and capacity of the current lines to enable them to accommodate more passengers in better conditions: the creation of a 4th track in Cergy-le-Haut, the development of a platform in Créteil Pompadour and Denfert-Rochereau, or the automation of line 4, which will make it possible to run more trains by increasing regularity.