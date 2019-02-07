Deployment of the new Régio 2N trains on the Paris-Montargis branch of the R line
The arrival of these new trains is part of the programme to modernise rolling stock on all train and RER lines in Île-de-France, which provides for more than 700 new or renovated trains and RER trains by the end of 2021 for an unprecedented investment of €10 billion by Île-de-France Mobilités.
These new trains can run thanks to large-scale work carried out by SNCF Réseau to adapt the platforms, tracks and catenary beam to the characteristics of the new equipment.
The deployment of new Regio2N trains began in December 2017 on the Montereau branch of the R line, then since December 2018 on the Montargis branch, resulting in a total of 32 trains delivered to date to meet the needs of all 72,000 passengers on the line.
Reinforcement of the offer for the Paris-Nevers TER
The commitment signed this morning between the President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region and the President of the Centre-Val de Loire Region will strengthen the TER offer in Nemours and meet the expectations of passengers.
This new service to Nemours-Saint Pierre station by the TER Paris – Nevers, operated under the authority of the Centre-Val de Loire Region, will result in at least two stops for the following trains:
- TER 5908, departing from Nevers at 7:25 am, arriving at Paris Bercy at 9:52 am with a stop in Nemours around 9:00 am,
- TER 5901, departing from Paris Bercy at 7:11 am, arriving in Nevers at 9:38 am with a stop in Nemours around 8:00 am.
Find out more: New or renovated trains and new buses