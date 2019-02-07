Deployment of the new Régio 2N trains on the Paris-Montargis branch of the R line

The arrival of these new trains is part of the programme to modernise rolling stock on all train and RER lines in Île-de-France, which provides for more than 700 new or renovated trains and RER trains by the end of 2021 for an unprecedented investment of €10 billion by Île-de-France Mobilités.

These new trains can run thanks to large-scale work carried out by SNCF Réseau to adapt the platforms, tracks and catenary beam to the characteristics of the new equipment.

The deployment of new Regio2N trains began in December 2017 on the Montereau branch of the R line, then since December 2018 on the Montargis branch, resulting in a total of 32 trains delivered to date to meet the needs of all 72,000 passengers on the line.