Don't need your Navigo Easy pass anymore? Give!
Are you passing through the region, have you bought a Navigo Easy pass for your transport tickets and no longer need it? Give!
"Nothing is lost, nothing is created, everything is transformed" : beautiful boxes are installed in stations of the Ile-de-France network for a solidarity and ecological campaign in favor of people in precarious situations.
Each pass donated will be collected by partner associations and redistributed to people in need, instead of ending up in the trash!
Why redistribute Navigo Easy passes?
- Non-nominative, Navigo Easy passes can be given to anyone. We might as well share it with someone who needs it!
- Rechargeable, they have an estimated lifespan of 10 years! By donating them, you are making an ecological gesture by increasing the lifespan of the passes instead of throwing them in the trash.
- Many tourists only use them for a few days during their visit, so might as well make them live a little longer?
- The number of transport cards published is limited, so you might as well reuse them!
How do I give my Navigo Easy pass?
Navigo Easy passes are to be deposited in ballot boxes at stations in the network: a sticker will allow you to identify them.
For the moment, two companies are set up in Paris at:
- Gare de l'Est,
- and Gare du Nord.
Before you leave, all you have to do is slip your pass, whether it's empty or loaded with tickets!
Who are the passes for?
After checking their validity and proper functioning, the Navigo Easy passes will be donated to associations and redistributed to people in need!
If the operation is a success, it will be extended to other stations to generalize the redistribution of passes !