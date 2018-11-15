In Île-de-France, accessibility is moving forward for all
Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region and the operators SNCF and RATP have decided to launch a communication campaign in order to raise awareness of the various actions that are being implemented with the aim of advancing the accessibility of public transport in Île-de-France.
The aim of this campaign is to highlight evidence to translate the progress made in terms of accessibility in public transport.
The common thread is to show that progress in favour of accessibility improves travel for all travellers.
Every day, 1.3 million passengers use 352 escalators in 94 Transilien stations to facilitate their travel.
Able-bodied or with reduced mobility, whatever the type of disability (motor, visual, cognitive, hearing, etc.) with a leg in plaster, with a stroller or a suitcase, with young children... You all benefit from the progress that is being made in terms of accessibility.
Improvements to train stations and stations, trains, trams, buses, passenger information and services, accessibility concerns all stages of your journeys.
A campaign of evidence
The promotion of the actions implemented by in situ evidence is the common thread of this campaign, which is deployed from November 15 with regular speeches to highlight the various evidence and actions put in place.
More than 150 Transilien stations already have an enlarged validation gate to facilitate the passage of all. Île-de-France Mobilités, accessibility is moving forward for all.
.
Thus, posters will be displayed where accessibility is advancing: escalators, elevators, sound announcement terminals, low floors on buses, etc.
This proof campaign will also be relayed via digital tools, which will provide richer content on the overall policies decided and financed by Île-de-France Mobilités and on the amounts of investments made.
To find out more: accessibility of the transport network
Accessibility for all, 100% of line 14 stations are equipped with lifts to facilitate travel for all, in complete autonomy. On line 1, all our agents are trained to welcome passengers with sensory or cognitive disabilities. On the RER, our agents welcome you at any time, 7 days a week