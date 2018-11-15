In Île-de-France, accessibility is moving forward for all

Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region and the operators SNCF and RATP have decided to launch a communication campaign in order to raise awareness of the various actions that are being implemented with the aim of advancing the accessibility of public transport in Île-de-France.

The aim of this campaign is to highlight evidence to translate the progress made in terms of accessibility in public transport.

The common thread is to show that progress in favour of accessibility improves travel for all travellers.