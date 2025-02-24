Give your opinion to choose the future of transport in Île-de-France
2030 Mobility Plan in Île-de-France: why is your opinion essential?
Who better than the passengers themselves to talk about their needs in public transport?
By responding to our public survey, from 28 February to 30 March, you are participating in the future of transport in Île-de-France! Your recommendations will make it possible to adjust 46 concrete actions that will transform mobility throughout the region by 2030.
What will your feedback be used for?
At the end of the inquiry, a report setting out the possible recommendations to be made to the 2030 Mobility Plan will be submitted in April 2025 and presented to the State this summer, for adoption of the plan and its initiatives in September 2025 by the Regional Council.
2030 Mobility Plan in Île-de-France: an ambitious plan for your travel
The Mobility Plan imagines and organizes, in 14 axes and 46 concrete actions, the strategy for the development of public transport in Île-de-France until 2030.
The aim of this plan is to meet the daily needs of passengers and to move travel towards carbon neutrality.
What are the main objectives of the 2030 Mobility Plan?
- -15% of journeys by car
- +15% use of public transport
- Tripling cycling across the region
- - 26% greenhouse gases
How to participate in the survey?
There are several options available to you:
- Online on the dedicated platform, accessible from February 28, 2025
- At the Region's headquarters in writing on the paper investigation registers available on site
- In one of the 33 consultation points throughout the region (list of places in Île-de-France)
- By post addressed to "Madam President of the Commission of Inquiry, Transport Directorate, Housing, Planning and Transport Unit, Île-de-France Regional Council, 2 rue Simone Veil, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine"
- By email at [email protected]
- At the public meeting of March 13, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. at the Regional Council (8 boulevard Victor Hugo, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine)