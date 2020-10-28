The Vianavigo application is evolving!

Note: in January 2021, Vianavigo became the Île-de-France Mobilités application!

A brand new home screen, just for you

The home screen of the Vianavigo application now offers a dynamic pane so that you can easily have all the information you need. Next stops at your favourite stops, saved routes... It's up to you to decide what's most important to you and access it directly from your homepage.

At the top of this new home page, the "around me" function will support you wherever you are in Île-de-France. A simple tap on this map and you will discover all the stations and stops located nearby, but also the Vélib' stations or the Bicycle Parking. Of course, you can filter your search according to the mode(s) of transport you prefer: RER, train, metro, tram, bus, bicycle or carpooling.