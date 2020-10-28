The Vianavigo application is evolving!
Note: in January 2021, Vianavigo became the Île-de-France Mobilités application!
A brand new home screen, just for you
The home screen of the Vianavigo application now offers a dynamic pane so that you can easily have all the information you need. Next stops at your favourite stops, saved routes... It's up to you to decide what's most important to you and access it directly from your homepage.
At the top of this new home page, the "around me" function will support you wherever you are in Île-de-France. A simple tap on this map and you will discover all the stations and stops located nearby, but also the Vélib' stations or the Bicycle Parking. Of course, you can filter your search according to the mode(s) of transport you prefer: RER, train, metro, tram, bus, bicycle or carpooling.
With the next passes in real time, you save time
So that you can adapt your route according to traffic conditions, the Vianavigo application now offers you routes including real-time transit times, on the majority of the transport network, whether you live in Paris, Bondy or Melun.
Indeed, if the next real-time crossings were already available on previous versions of Vianavigo, they are now available for more lines, especially in the outer suburbs, so take advantage of it!
In addition to being accessible directly from the home screen for your favorite stops, the next passages will also be displayed during your route searches so that you can take the most suitable route at the time of your search.
And why not alternative modes of transport?
To help you reach your destination, alternative solutions will also be offered to you. Among them, self-service bicycles and carpooling. So many economical, user-friendly and ecological solutions that will save you time on your journeys, whether they are daily (home-work) or occasional. These modes of transport also offer you solutions in the event of disruptions on your line.
As a reminder, Île-de-France Mobilités works in partnership with the largest French players in the sector (BlaBlaLines, Karos, Klaxit and OuiHop for trips in the Île-de-France, Boogi, Clem', Rezo Pouce and Covoit'ici for trips made in specific territories such as the Roissy plateau, Yvelines or Vexin).
Your plans, even offline
Find all the maps of the public transport network in a single click! Map enthusiasts will be able to browse the regional transport plan offline, or download and consult all the regional and local maps.
Detailed passenger information thanks to Twitter feeds
Still in the area of innovations, the addition of Twitter feeds for lines that have them will allow you to be informed of any disruptions and works – in progress or to come – on your route.
The Purchase section concerned
For more than a year now, it has been possible to buy your transport tickets from your smartphone and load them directly onto your Navigo pass. This feature is also evolving, with the possibility of paying for your purchases directly via Samsung Pay. If you have a compatible phone and the Samsung Pay application, you can now use it to pay for your transport tickets in Vianavigo in one click.
With the Vianavigo application, you can also validate with your smartphone (which then replaces your pass). Now you can easily view your last three commits. During a recent validation, the latter is also displayed in a notification to confirm that it has been taken into account.
A new design adapted to that of the Ile-de-France transport network
Finally, you will discover graphic changes both on the application and on the web version of Vianavigo. Just like your buses or metros, the application takes on the colors of Île-de-France Mobilités , which makes it possible to standardize the entire Île-de-France network.
Signage is not to be outdone, with the appearance of new pictograms dedicated to the different modes of transport. This signage, developed on the basis of numerous passenger studies, is being implemented gradually on the network at the same time.
The objective of Île-de-France Mobilités is to make it easier for passengers to understand and read throughout the Île-de-France region by having a single graphic reference system.
In January 2021, the Vianavigo app adopted a new name: Île-de-France Mobilités. The web version has also joined the Île-de-France Mobilités website via its Me Passer section. On this occasion, the function of recharging the pass from smartphone has been made available on iPhone: