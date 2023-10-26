RER NG: discover the future RER E at Magenta and Haussmann Saint-Lazare stations
Exhibition on the RER NG, in the corridors of the Haussmann Saint Lazare station - ©SNCF Voyageurs
Since October 3, 2023, the corridors of the Haussmann Saint-Lazare station (in the 9th arrondissement of Paris) and Magenta (in the 10th arrondissement of Paris), have been transformed into an immersive exhibition to make you experience, in preview, the future of the RER E.
New trains, new stations, as you walk the corridors, you will be able to discover:
- The RER NG, the new-generation train that will welcome its very first passengers in winter 2023 on line E and at the end of 2024 on line D,
- The three new stations on line E (Neuilly Porte Maillot, La Défense - Grande Arche and Nanterre - La Folie) under construction on the western extension between the Haussmann Saint-Lazare and Mantes-la-Jolie stations, the future terminus.
The extension of the RER E in figures
The arrival of the RER NG and the progress of the extension of the RER E to the west (Eole project) mark the common desire of Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners to improve the service to the west of the Ile-de-France region by offering a comfortable and efficient alternative to the RER A (whose central section is saturated during rush hour).
The project in a few key figures :
- 55 km of extension to the west
- 620,000 daily passengers
- 3 new stations
- 9 modernised stations
- 40 minutes between La Défense and Mantes-la-Jolie (for semi-direct trips)
- 2 million jobs served