Fête de la musique 2022: single fare and lines open all night
Travel without counting with the Fête de la Musique package for €3.50!
Île-de-France Mobilités is once again offering you a special package at 3.50 euros this year.
You can load this package:
- on a Navigo Easy pass from a vending machine; at the station or in the station
- or charge (and use!) it directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités app with your compatible Android phone
What makes it special? It's simple! It will allow you to make an unlimited number of trips on all networks in Île-de-France (except Orlyval), from June 21 from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next day.
- Do you have a Navigo or Imagine R subscription? Don't panic! Of course, the usual travel passes and tickets remain valid under the same conditions as on other days.
Make the most of your evening with transport open all night!
For the Fête de la Musique, forget about the midnight permission! Indeed, a night service is set up on June 21 : metros, trains, RER, trams and Noctilien buses will be your best friends to fully enjoy the many concerts.
Metros and RER
4 RER lines (A, B, C and D), 6 metro lines (1, 2, 5, 6, 9 and 14) will continue to serve certain stations at the end of the usual Tuesday service (around 00:30). Be careful though, not all the entrances to these stations will necessarily be open.
Trains, trams and RER
In addition to the 4 RER lines (A, B, C and D), at the end of the usual service you can use the Transilien lines H, J, N, P and R (but this one only between Melun and Montereau) all night long.
- Note that buses will run between Conflans Sainte-Honorine, Les Mureaux and Mantes-la-Jolie. The frequencies are different depending on the line.
The T4 tram will run between Bondy and Aulnay sous Bois.
Bus Noctilien
The Noctilien network, in service from 0:30 to 05:30, will be adapted that night according to traffic constraints, safety perimeters and in addition to the rail network (train, RER, metro).