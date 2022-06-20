Fête de la musique 2022: single fare and lines open all night

Travel without counting with the Fête de la Musique package for €3.50!

Île-de-France Mobilités is once again offering you a special package at 3.50 euros this year.

You can load this package:

on a Navigo Easy pass from a vending machine; at the station or in the station

or charge (and use!) it directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités app with your compatible Android phone

What makes it special? It's simple! It will allow you to make an unlimited number of trips on all networks in Île-de-France (except Orlyval), from June 21 from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next day.