The Saint-Lazare station will be equipped with gantries for more security

Île-de-France Mobilités is financing the entire installation of these new gantries, i.e. €14 million.

This new equipment will replace nearly 1,800 turnstiles in Île-de-France stations, some of which are more than 30 years old. They will adapt perfectly to large flows of passengers thanks to better detection systems (especially for children) and pivoting doors. They will also manage the passage of people with reduced mobility much better.