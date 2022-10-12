Gare du Nord: soon an eco-bus station and an XXL bicycle park

Halle vélos: "the largest secure bicycle parking in France"

But the Horizon 2024 project is also a boost to active mobility, cycling in particular.

It must be said that bicycle parking near the Gare du Nord is currently too low and largely over-occupied. This is why Île-de-France mobilités and its partners are investing in the creation of a vast bicycle hall with 1186 spaces. "It will simply be the largest secure bicycle parking in France," said Delphine Bürkli, mayor of the 9th arrondissement of Paris and member of the Île-de-France Mobilités board.

This new Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Park will offer:

712 spaces in double-decker racks with standard gauge (conventional bikes)

440 spaces in wide-gauge double-deck racks (mountain bikes, e-bikes, etc.)

About thirty spaces for special bikes: cargo bikes with box, extended bikes, bikes with accessories (child seats, baskets, etc.)

Human presence and equipment

And to find a space in this vast hall more quickly, a video counting system with light information will indicate the number of available parking spaces in real time. Those in a hurry will appreciate it! The alleys will be numbered and benches, lockers and water points will be available to users.

A humanized welcome will also provide advice and help with subscriptions.

And because a well-maintained bike is safer, the car park will have two inflation stations, repair tools and charging stations, all self-service.

Parking offered to annual Navigo subscribers and imagine R

Access to the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking will be offered to holders of an annual Navigo or an imagine R subscription. Other cyclists will be able to benefit from it at the price of €4 per day, €10 per week or €30 per year

Dedicated access for cyclists

Located a few meters from the eco-bus station, this covered and bright car park will be directly accessible by a dedicated cycle path and will allow quick access to the Gare du Nord thanks to an exit intended for pedestrians. New escalators will also be created.