Lyon, Bercy and Austerlitz stations: Île-de-France Mobilités launches a consultation to improve user journeys

User journeys: what are the subjects subject to consultation?

The subjects submitted for consultation concern the improvement of the following elements:

• Connections: between bus, metro, RER, train, or within the same mode of transport.

• Intermodality: easily design your journeys between several modes of transport.

• Connections from one station to another: reach a station on foot, by bike or by public transport, and take advantage of their connection and proximity.

• Signage: find your way around the station but also in its surroundings.

• Passenger services: buy a ticket, be informed of traffic and other modes of travel, etc.