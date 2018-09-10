Lyon, Bercy and Austerlitz stations: Île-de-France Mobilités launches a consultation to improve user journeys
Geographically close and complementary in terms of transport offer, these Lyon, Bercy-Bourgogne-Pays d'Auvergne and Austerlitz stations welcome more than 200 million passengers per year.
As part of the action plan for the new stations in Île-de-France initiated by Valérie Pécresse, this project will make it possible to reorganize passenger travel between these three stations and to facilitate numerous connections, such as:
At the Gare de Lyon: RER A, D; Metro 1, 14; Train R; Bus. At Bercy station: Metro 6, 14; bus, bus station. At the Gare d'Austerlitz RER C, Metro 5, 10, bus
User journeys: what are the subjects subject to consultation?
The subjects submitted for consultation concern the improvement of the following elements:
• Connections: between bus, metro, RER, train, or within the same mode of transport.
• Intermodality: easily design your journeys between several modes of transport.
• Connections from one station to another: reach a station on foot, by bike or by public transport, and take advantage of their connection and proximity.
• Signage: find your way around the station but also in its surroundings.
• Passenger services: buy a ticket, be informed of traffic and other modes of travel, etc.
How to participate in the consultation
The dialogue phase will allow everyone to be informed and express themselves on the project. The lessons learned from this consultation will make it possible to carry out an overall reflection, at the level of the three stations, in order to create a coherent and welcoming interchange hub for local residents and passengers.
You will be able to participate in this consultation on the website dedicated to it and during public meetings and meetings:
• Three public meetings in the field will be organised:
-14/09 at 11 a.m. at Bercy station,
-on 18/09 at 5pm in Gare de Lyon,
-on 20/09 at 8:30 am at the Gare d'Austerlitz,
• A public meeting will be organized on 03/10 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall of the XIIth arrondissement,
• Finally, the website will be open from 10 September to 13 October: http://parcours-gares-lyon-bercy-austerlitz.fr/.
Gare de Lyon: Reorganization of the interchange hall, guarantee better management of passenger flows on the platforms of line 14, Redevelop access to the station from the intersection rue de Bercy - boulevard Diderot, requalify the interface between the station and rue de Bercy. Bercy-Bourgogne-Pays d'Auvergne station: Improve the crossroads between Rue Corbineau and Boulevard de Bercy, redevelop the station forecourt, define new transport users around BercyVan Gogh station. Entire area: Improve signage in the public space, and in particular to connect the stations to each other, facilitate the link between the stations via Rue de Bercy. Gare d'Austerlitz: simplifying the connection between the RER C and the metro (lines 5 and 10), improving the station from the Cour Muséum
The actors of the project
This consultation is led by Île-de-France Mobilités and co-financed by the State and the Île-de-France Region.
It brings together the City of Paris, the RATP and the SNCF.
